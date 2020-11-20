SU to adjust testing hours at Carrier Dome

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University will adjust the hours of its COVID-19 testing site at the Carrier Dome as students depart for winter break, Vice Chancellor Mike Haynie announced Friday.

The testing site, which was previously open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will shorten its hours beginning Nov. 30, Haynie said in a campus-wide email. Students who remain on campus over winter break can get tested Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The site will also be open before Thanksgiving, on Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. SU will not conduct tests from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29.

Haynie said that students who need test results before Thanksgiving should be tested before the end of the day on Monday. The lab that processes SU’s tests at the State University of New York Upstate University Hospital will be closed for Thanksgiving, he said.

SU will also change the web address of its fall 2020 website to syracuse.edu/staysafe, Haynie said. This website will provide updates on campus operations as it relates to public health, he said.

“We will continue to provide frequent updates in the coming weeks, particularly as it relates to testing, spring planning and other important areas of focus,” Haynie said.