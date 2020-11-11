Syracuse opens ACC schedule with 3 road games, plays 1st on Dec. 10

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

The Atlantic Coast Conference released Syracuse’s conference schedule for the 2020-21 season on Wednesday, just over four weeks from its start. The Orange open with three road games, with the first coming Dec. 10 at Miami, and welcome North Carolina to the Carrier Dome for their first home game on New Year’s Eve.

These 20 games are all the Orange have scheduled at the moment, but head coach Quentin Hillsman said that he expects his team to pick up “four or five” nonconference games to round out its schedule.

In the 20-game ACC slate, Syracuse will face five teams twice: Boston College, Pittsburgh, No. 5 Louisville, North Carolina and Notre Dame. Syracuse will play five total games against the three other ACC teams that opened the season ranked inside the AP Top 25 poll. The Orange also have two more road games (11) than home (9).

The Orange can begin “exhibition games or closed scrimmages” as early as Nov. 25. The NCAA also declared on Sept. 16 that no team’s schedule should exceed 25 regular season games. All teams, however, must complete 13 games to be considered for the NCAA tournament.

Below is SU’s full conference schedule (home games are in bold):

Dec. 10 — at Miami

Dec. 17 — at North Carolina

Dec. 20 — at Boston College

Dec. 31 — North Carolina

Jan. 7 — Virginia

Jan. 10 — N0. 22 Notre Dame

Jan. 14 — at Georgia Tech

Jan. 17 — Miami

Jan. 21 — at Duke

Jan. 24 — at Clemson

Jan. 28 — Pittsburgh

Feb. 1 — at No. 5 Louisville

Feb. 4 — Wake Forest

Feb. 7 — at Pittsburgh

Feb. 11 — at Florida State

Feb. 14 — No. 5 Louisville

Feb. 18 — at No. 22 Notre Dame

Feb. 21 — at Virginia Tech

Feb. 25 — Boston College

Feb. 28 — No. 8 NC State

March 3-7 — ACC tournament (Greensboro Coliseum)