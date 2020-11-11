Syracuse opens ACC schedule with 3 road games, plays 1st on Dec. 10
Elizabeth Billman | Senior Staff Photographer
The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.
The Atlantic Coast Conference released Syracuse’s conference schedule for the 2020-21 season on Wednesday, just over four weeks from its start. The Orange open with three road games, with the first coming Dec. 10 at Miami, and welcome North Carolina to the Carrier Dome for their first home game on New Year’s Eve.
These 20 games are all the Orange have scheduled at the moment, but head coach Quentin Hillsman said that he expects his team to pick up “four or five” nonconference games to round out its schedule.
In the 20-game ACC slate, Syracuse will face five teams twice: Boston College, Pittsburgh, No. 5 Louisville, North Carolina and Notre Dame. Syracuse will play five total games against the three other ACC teams that opened the season ranked inside the AP Top 25 poll. The Orange also have two more road games (11) than home (9).
The Orange can begin “exhibition games or closed scrimmages” as early as Nov. 25. The NCAA also declared on Sept. 16 that no team’s schedule should exceed 25 regular season games. All teams, however, must complete 13 games to be considered for the NCAA tournament.
Below is SU’s full conference schedule (home games are in bold):
Dec. 10 — at Miami
Dec. 17 — at North Carolina
Dec. 20 — at Boston College
Dec. 31 — North Carolina
Jan. 7 — Virginia
Jan. 10 — N0. 22 Notre Dame
Jan. 14 — at Georgia Tech
Jan. 17 — Miami
Jan. 21 — at Duke
Jan. 24 — at Clemson
Jan. 28 — Pittsburgh
Feb. 1 — at No. 5 Louisville
Feb. 4 — Wake Forest
Feb. 7 — at Pittsburgh
Feb. 11 — at Florida State
Feb. 14 — No. 5 Louisville
Feb. 18 — at No. 22 Notre Dame
Feb. 21 — at Virginia Tech
Feb. 25 — Boston College
Feb. 28 — No. 8 NC State
March 3-7 — ACC tournament (Greensboro Coliseum)
Published on November 11, 2020 at 10:43 am
Contact Tim: tnolan@syr.edu