Syracuse ice hockey game postponed due to RIT’s COVID-19 protocol

Syracuse ice hockey’s game against RIT has been postponed from Sunday due to COVID-19 protocol in RIT’s program. A new date for the game has yet to be announced.

In its first win of the season, Syracuse (1-2, 1-0 College Hockey America) defeated RIT (0-1, 0-1) 7-1 on Friday in the first of a two-game series against the Tigers. The Orange emerged victorious after a quick start in the first period with four unanswered goals and three power-play goals. Lauren Bellefontaine finished the game with four points, and linemates Abby Moloughney and Emma Polaski each tallied three.

Friday’s game proved to be a step in the right direction for the Orange after being swept by Colgate in their opening series. Freshman Rayla Clemons recorded four points in her first three collegiate games, scoring the team’s two goals in a 3-2 loss to the Raiders in her debut.

Syracuse ice hockey becomes the latest program to have team events canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. Syracuse men’s basketball recently underwent a mandatory quarantine after head coach Jim Boeheim and another member of the team tested positive for COVID-19.

Syracuse ice hockey’s full 2020-21 schedule has yet to be released and will be announced at a later date.