Syracuse falls 3-1 to Colgate, swept in season-opening series

As the final minute of the second period wound down, Syracuse’s Tatum White jumpstarted an odd-player rush. She fed a bank pass off the far boards to a streaking Hannah Johnson, who had stepped up and joined the rush. Johnson received the pass and fired a shot from the right circle, bouncing off the right pad of Colgate’s Kayle Osborne. Sarah Thompson collected the rebound and shot at the open cage in front of her.

Her shot was ticketed for the net, with only Osborne’s outstretched goal stick to beat. The puck glanced off the stick, clanged off the crossbar and fluttered back down to the ice, only to be cleared away by Colgate. The goal would’ve given Syracuse a 2-1 lead heading into the second intermission, but a highlight-reel save would be the Orange’s closest chance at a goal for the rest of the game.

Syracuse (0-2) fell 3-1 to Colgate (2-0) and was swept in the home-and-home series to open its 2020-21 season. Two goals that Colgate scored within a minute of each other midway through the third period proved to be the deciding factor in the Saturday afternoon affair.

Colgate grabbed the lead immediately after killing off a Syracuse power play at the 12:20 mark of the third period, with Rosy Demers taking a pass at the blue line, blowing past SU’s Johnson along the left side and turning it into a partial breakaway. She went forehand-backhand on goaltender Allison Small and flung the puck over her right pad.

Less than a minute later, Eleri MacKay drifted into the middle of a wide-open slot and sniped a shot past Small for her second goal of the game 13:01 into the third period.

The two goals spoiled a stellar night for Small, who still managed to turn away 28 of the Raider’s 31 shots, keeping the game tied 1-1 for well over two periods of play. But Osborne only made 13 saves on 14 Syracuse shots.

Colgate’s MacKay opened the scoring in the first period, redirecting a centering pass from the right circle less than 90 seconds into the game. Syracuse was quick to respond, though, as it managed to knot up the game at one just over four minutes into regulation. A slapshot off Kristen Siermachesky’s stick found the back of the net 4:11 in. Rayla Clemons was credited with an assist on the goal.

It would be the only tally for the Orange, whose power play was ineffective all afternoon. Colgate saw more quality chances on the penalty kill than Syracuse did. The game-winning goal came on the heels of an SU power play.

Syracuse failed to convert on two power plays, while Colgate had four but also came up empty.

Colgate dominated play in the game-deciding third period, registering 16 shots on goal and pushing across the two goals that would secure the 3-1 win.

Syracuse is winless against Colgate in their last 10 tries. They have not defeated the Raiders since 2014.