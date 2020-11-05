Syracuse advances in ACC tournament after overtime victory against Duke

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Duke’s Darcy Bourne controlled the ball out of the Blue Devil striking circle and looked to clear. She’d make it just three more steps before having the ball picked off her stick by SU’s Laura Graziosi.

And just as the Syracuse junior had done to put the Orange on the board back in the second quarter, Graziosi strode towards the striking circle, and upon entering she took one hard step to her left, flipped her stick and rifled a shot past Duke’s keeper and into the left corner of the cage.

Syracuse (5-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast) defeated Duke (2-6, 1-4) 3-2 on that shot in the extra period. Graziosi led the way with two goals and reigning ACC player of the week Eefke van den Nieuwenhof added another to propel the Orange to the conference semifinals. SU overcame an early two-goal deficit, kept in the contest by Syd Taylor’s career-high eight saves in net.

The Blue Devils dominated possession out of the gate. Just over a minute in, two Duke attackers ran a give-and-go down to the Syracuse end line before converging towards the right side of the cage. The Orange stifled the attack, but the ball trickled through a cluster of sticks and feet to Duke’s Alayna Burns, who was already on all fours. She tipped the shot into the open net, and Duke jumped out to a 1-0 lead, 66 seconds into the match.

The Blue Devils kept the majority of possession in SU’s defensive third, and Duke’s relentless attack would be rewarded again eight minutes later. This time, Bourne corralled a pass from teammate Lexi Davidson and snapped a shot low and past an outstretched Taylor into the left corner of the cage to put Duke ahead, 2-0.

“Duke came out incredibly aggressive and took it to us,” head coach Ange Bradley said. “We were fortunate that we were able to keep our belief and regain our composure and pick up our aggression and play more the way we had intended to play.”

The Orange did just that coming out of the first intermission. After their first couple of chances in the second quarter were turned away, Graziosi delivered. The junior took two strides into the striking circle and scored her third goal of the season. The play underwent a brief review to confirm the ball was not played dangerously, and minutes later referees confirmed that Syracuse had halved the deficit to 2-1 with 9:35 to play.

SU continued to knock on the doorstep. Three minutes later, Charlotte de Vries got off a cleaner shot than Graziosi’s goal, but this time Duke’s keeper was up to the task and fisted it away with her right blocker.

Then, with two minutes to go in the half, the Blue Devils were threatening again. But, this time Taylor’s sprawling stop was enough to kick the ball right of the cage and out wide to end Duke’s final scoring chance of the half.

In the third quarter, the Orange remained a threat to equalize. They’d get their chance five minutes into the third frame on a penalty corner. SJ Quigley played the ball to a kneeling Claire Cooke at the top of the circle. Cooke gathered with the side of her stick and nudged the ball into the path of van den Nieuwenhof’s vicious windup. Duke’s keeper lunged to her left, but the ball was already in the back of the net, the score now tied at two.

In the fourth quarter, the Orange had multiple chances to take the lead go by the wayside. First, Kristen Oudshoorn received a cross in traffic and popped it up in the air. Hailey Bitters was right there to tip it in — albeit with an overhead chop — and the goal was disallowed. Then, Oudshoorn had a golden opportunity on a Syracuse two-on-one, but the freshman panicked in her one-on-one with the keeper and missed on the near side of the net.

In the 7-on-7 extra period, Graziosi would’ve never gotten her chance had it not been for Syracuse’s ninth save of the night. This time, Taylor charged out to meet an oncoming Duke attacker but missed the shot altogether. The ball continued rolling towards a vacant cage when freshman Florine van Boetzelaer dove face-first into the goal and swatted the ball away with an outstretched stick.

The Orange would turn away Duke’s ensuing penalty corner before launching the counterattack that would culminate in Graziosi’s game-winning goal, good for her fourth of the year.

“She really stepped up today and attacked,” Bradley said, “I’m proud to see her be able to perform and help the team get results at the end of the season.”

The three-seed Orange face two-seed and tournament host North Carolina — one of SU’s two conference losses this season — tomorrow at 4 pm. The winner advances to Saturday’s final.

“Somebody’s gonna get two days out of a season, somebody’s gonna get one,” Bradley said.