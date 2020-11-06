Syracuse 8 members speak on historic 1970 boycott of spring practices

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Six members of the Syracuse 8 — nine Black football players who boycotted spring practices in 1970 and demanded better academic and medical treatment — spoke in a Zoom panel moderated by Beth Mowins on Thursday night.

Wearing dress shirts and black jackets, the six retired football players discussed their experiences as minorities. Mowins, an ESPN play-by-play announcer, related to being a minority in her field, too.

Greg Allen, Dana Harrell, John Lobon, Clarence “Bucky” McGill, A. Alif Muhammad and Ron Womack discussed their contribution to activism in sports and how that connects to current events, such as recent racial incidents in athletic departments at UCLA, Kansas State, Ohio State, and Mizzou.

“It was really heartbreaking to find out that racism existed everywhere, even on the football field,” Womack said. “Slavery ended in 1864, but slave mentality never died.”

The nine players were recruited to play for Hall of Fame head coach Ben Schwartzwalder — the Nick Saban of their time, they said.

They had opportunities to play football elsewhere, but chose Syracuse largely because it was the home of Jim Brown — a hero to many young Black athletes. They thought Brown had paved the way for Black athletes at Syracuse. Arrival on campus did not go as expected, however. Racial inequities between 1954 and 1970 remained largely unchanged so Black students continued to endure harsh mistreatment.

“We came together, kind of automatically, because we were all young black ballplayers,” McGill said.

During the Thursday panel, after a little bit of struggling with the Zoom audio, Muhammed took off his headset. “We always kept Alif quiet,” McGill joked.

Muhammad double majored in civil engineering and mathematics on a scholarship. He put all of his personal ambitions on the line when he participated in the boycott because it was bigger than just him, he said. It was about respect, or the lack thereof.

“We learned we could do something besides just play football,” Muhammad said. In years since, other athletes — both collegiate and professional — have followed in their footsteps, using their voices and positions of power to evoke change.

The six said they firmly believe people everywhere have always looked up to athletes, and they can set the stage for social justice because on the field, everything is quantifiable. It’s in or out, fast or slow, complete or incomplete, caught or fumbled. It’s all black and white in the game, but they fought because it shouldn’t be Black and white.

“When you walk in the room, know you’re in the room. Stand, and stand for something,” Lobon said.

After one game, Allen said a reporter interviewed him. Toward the end, he was asked if he regretted his involvement in the Syracuse 8.

“I knew the correct answer would be ‘no comment.’ But I wasn’t politically correct in that particular instance and so I said ‘No, I have no regrets about the boycott,’” Allen said.

He instantly guaranteed that his coaching staff would blackball him from the NFL. He was also barred from speaking to the press after that brief interview. Still, 50 years later, that hasn’t stopped him and his teammates from creating social change.