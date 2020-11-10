SU won’t offer season tickets for basketball, shifts to single-game model

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse won’t offer season-ticket packages for men’s and women’s basketball games this year, instead transitioning to a single-game model, SU Athletics announced in a release.

The pivot comes amid “the many uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the release said, and also includes rollover and refund options in addition to the single-game tickets.

This fall, Syracuse hasn’t had fans at any of its four football games in the Carrier Dome or at any of the Olympic sports games, either. When SU announced Sept. 11 that no spectators would be allowed at those games, it said the decision could change as the seasons progress. But, with just one home game remaining for any fall sports, that policy hasn’t changed.

In a May 28 email from Director of Athletics John Wildhack to season-ticket holders — the same that anticipated attendance at football games to be at reduced capacity — he said that it was “too early to tell” whether fans would be allowed at men’s and women’s basketball games. Two months later, SU announced that it’d transition completely to mobile ticketing for football, basketball and lacrosse games beginning this fall.

As of now, Syracuse men’s basketball opens its season on Nov. 27 against Bryant, while women’s basketball’s schedule will be released Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.