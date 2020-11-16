The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

For many students, this year has dissolved into a whirlwind of online classes, social isolation and election stress, among other anxiety-inducing news. In turn, the never-ending news cycle fosters stress and anxiety that can be hard to deal with. Students should utilize the resources Syracuse University provides to relieve stress related to the election and the pandemic.

Students have experienced social isolation during the pandemic. For students such as SU sophomore Samuel Rivo, the social isolation has created a mundane routine of online classes and minimal in-person interaction with others.

“I took for granted the benefits of in-person learning,” Rivo says.

The mental effects of the shutdown have been overlooked. The social isolation from the shutdown resulted in a higher risk of depression and post-lockdown anxiety, according to a study from the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.

Advertisement

Virtual learning can also have negative effects on a student’s mental and emotional health, and it lacks the face-to-face interactions that in-person learning provides. This can negatively impact how one learns, if not dealt with properly.

At the same time, the United States is confronting social injustice and dealing with a stressful election. The pandemic’s isolation can make it seem like there’s no way of coping with the immense pressure of online classes and endless news. But students have real options to cope with stress.

There are a variety of clubs and organizations at SU that students can participate in virtually. For students looking to improve their health and wellness, the Wheel Club focuses on inclusive ways to stay healthy through the semester. Additionally, the club is an outlet for socialization and welcomes members from across campus.

SU also offers resources and services for students dealing with pandemic-related stress. The Barnes Center at The Arch still offers virtual therapeutic activities such as yoga and meditation, and students can access professional mental health counseling. In light of this year, all resources can have health benefits for students.

Students can practice therapeutic activities to boost their mental health and cope with stress. Physical activity is proven to reduce anxiety and depression, and the arts can have some of the same mental health benefits as physical activity.

As the residential semester comes to a close, students may face additional isolation. Taking the time to take care of oneself is important. In turn, students should use the resources SU offers and practice activities to improve their mental health.

Harrison Vogt is a sophomore environment sustainability policy and communication and rhetorical studies dual major. His column appears bi-weekly. He can be reached at hevogt@syr.edu. He can be followed on Twitter at @VogtHarrison.