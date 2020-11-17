Fast React

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Providing on-campus learning this fall was an incredible task for Syracuse University, and there have understandably been shaky moments. But students, faculty and staff worked together to ensure we could remain on campus and attend in-person classes successfully.

SU succeeded in creating a home for thousands of students during a pandemic, a feat that was especially helpful for freshmen eager to find their place in the SU community and for seniors eager to finish their final year on campus.

The responsibility of residential students was tested one week into the semester, when a large group of freshmen gathered on the Quad.

Loading…

Advertisement

“I want you to understand right now and very clearly that we have one shot to make this happen. The world is watching, and they expect you to fail. Prove them wrong. Be better. Be adults,” Vice Chancellor Mike Haynie said in a strongly worded email after the gathering.

I think that the majority of students were able to rise to the occasion. We’ve made it farther into the semester than most thought possible.

But in the past week, SU’s administration has decided to pause in-person classes. Though the shift online is painful, it should not take away from the fact that, as a community, we were able to build a great semester and keep each other safe for the most part.

“Our community has done an extraordinary job navigating this semester in the face of so many challenges. We were so close to finishing the semester together with in-person instruction and activities on campus. I regret we have to pause now, but it is the right decision,” Chancellor Kent Syverud said in an email Nov. 11.

Syverud is correct: this community has done a great job this year, but transitioning to virtual learning was essential to avoid accelerating the spread of COVID-19 on campus.

There are many reasons for pausing in-person learning, including rising case numbers in Onondaga County. Being overly cautious keeps everyone in the community safe. Just because zero cases have been traced to a classroom doesn’t mean that future infections wouldn’t come from a classroom environment.

Students deciding to return home early doesn’t show that we were unsuccessful in holding on-campus classes. In fact, it has shown the opposite: our university can make the responsible choice for the SU community.

This semester has greatly tested the dedication of our entire community to put safety above all. This road bump at the end should not dilute the fact that, all in all, we were successful. As a community, we have proved that it’s possible to participate in residential living and learning while staying safe and responsible. This sets a great example for the spring semester.

Micaela Warren is a freshman communication and rhetorical studies major. Her column appears bi-weekly. She can be reached at mgwarren@syr.edu.