State Sen. Rachel May declares victory over Sam Rodgers

Sen. Rachel May (D-Syracuse) has declared victory over Republican opponent Sam Rodgers in the race for New York’s 53rd senate district.

May, who has represented the 53rd district since 2019, led against Rodgers with more than 11,000 votes as of Thursday, with only 5,000 absentee ballots left to be counted. Record numbers of voters cast their ballots by mail this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, delaying the results of many races in New York state.

Rodgers’ campaign did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

May, who is currently chair of the state Senate’s Committee on Aging and the Commission on Rural Resources, was first elected to the State Senate in 2018 after defeating longtime Democratic incumbent David Valesky. The 53rd District includes Madison County and parts of Oneida and Onondaga counties.

She previously worked at Syracuse University as the coordinator of sustainability education and received a master’s degree in environmental communication from SUNY-ESF.

May has co-sponsored legislation supporting environmental protection and women’s health care efforts, according to her campaign website. She also plans to help increase funding for public schools and revitalize Syracuse’s Interstate-81 corridor. May has also expressed support for the New York Health Act, which would guarantee health insurance for all New York residents.

During her last term as state senator, May helped pass the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which set a goal for New York state to fully transition to carbon-free electricity sources by 2040 and reduce its carbon emissions by 2050.