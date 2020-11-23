SA proposes trial program with mental health organization that offers 24/7 support

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University’s Student Association proposed a pilot program for a mental and physical health app amid concerns about the app’s price during a meeting Monday.

My Student Support Program, an app SA leaders first discussed in September, offers college students fitness lessons, health assessments and 24/7 mental health support.

Some offices on campus that SA would partner with to implement the app, including the Graduate Student Organization, the Barnes Center at The Arch and the Student Bar Association, have expressed concerns about the price of the app, which would cost about $215,000 to implement, said SA President Justine Hastings.

SA proposed a year-long pilot program for about 4,000 students. After the program ends, SA and the Barnes Center will assess how much the students used the app and determine whether they should implement it permanently, Hastings said.

Representatives from the Barnes Center have questioned the cost of the app and its services, pointing out that only 13% of students utilize Barnes Center counseling, Hastings said.

Hastings believes My Student Support Program would provide services beyond those already provided by Barnes Center counselors, especially for international students.

“One of My SSP’s greatest strengths is that Barnes counselors cannot provide services to international students who study abroad because Barnes counselors’ licensure is only limited to New York state,” Hastings said. “My SSP can provide the support international students studying abroad might need, especially during these challenging times.”

The app also offers anonymous health assessments for depression, general anxiety and substance abuse and can prompt students to call or text a counselor.

My Student Support Program also connects students with counselors and clinicians of the student’s native language and culture. Content, chat messages and phone conversations are available through the app in French, Spanish, English, Mandarin, Arabic, Korean and Cantonese.

“We want to fill the gaps in our current counseling and mental health system on campus,” SA Vice President Ryan Golden said. “My SSP fills those gaps and supports students. This should be a win-win for students and the university. We hope students and admin continue to see it that way.”