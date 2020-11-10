Right Mind Syracuse offers variety of creative art workshops

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Claire McKenney still remembers a saying that her business counselor would preach to her: be on the lookout for what’s next.

At the WISE Women’s Business Center in Syracuse, McKenney took classes and had always wanted to start up her own business but didn’t know where to start. She didn’t know what that next thing was at first.

“I was very deer in headlights,” McKenney said. “I was always just thinking about things.”

McKenney, an artist, talked with others and realized there was a need for a place in the Syracuse community where artists could collaborate and connect. After tossing ideas around with her husband, she had the idea for Right Mind Syracuse, which would host one-time workshops where customers could create art.

Jill Millias attended a Right Mind Syracuse event at Seneca St. Brew Pub in Manlius, where they made snowflake string art. Corey Henry | Senior Staff Photographer

At Right Mind workshops, customers create art projects such as paintings and string snowflakes. Right Mind held a cocktail-making class in January. McKenney and other artists teach the classes, which don’t require any art experience, about once or twice a week. Customers RSVP before events and can chat while creating their art.

“I feel blessed to do something I love so much for work,” McKenney said. “We can really get the community involved and make everyone aware of all these amazing artists we have right here.”

Workshops have primarily focused on collaborating with other artists in the community. Before COVID-19, Right Mind worked with companies such as local home decor business Tree Forts & Fireflies and with artists who teach embroidery and create upcycled dream catchers.

Mary Mercurio, a certified art teacher who works with Right Mind, first heard the idea of doing workshops at a gathering McKenney organized in fall 2019. During an hour-plus meeting, McKenney brought up the idea of having people be more involved in Syracuse’s local art community, and the pitch sold Mercurio.

Right Mind started later in November 2019 and classes ran for a few months at local venues. During COVID-19, workshops have shifted online and Right Mind has offered take-home kits where customers receive a bag of supplies and instructions to do different art projects.

“When everything shut down, people weren’t looking for sports and things like that,” Mercurio said. “People were looking for music and art and things to keep their mind busy.”

Since July, Right Mind has reopened in-person workshops and operated at a “restaurant level,” where customers can take off their masks at tables to do art and eat, McKenney said. She wears personal protective equipment and disinfects art materials. Additionally, she’s making sure the artists she teaches with are doing the same as well.

McKenney hopes to get a studio for Right Mind workshops in the near future and plans on hosting more workshops that foster creativity. McKenney doesn’t plan on leaving the Syracuse area, as she doesn’t want to feel disconnected.

On Saturday night at Seneca St. Brew Pub in Manlius, McKenney delivered advice and pointed out tips to customers while they worked on snowflake string art.

At one of the foldable tables, friends Jill Millias and Susan Stukus joked around. The two were using the time to catch up, especially during COVID-19, Millias said.

While stringing her snowflake, Millias called over to check on her piece. “You got it, you got it,” Claire repeated, cheering her on. Stukus looked at Millias and grinned.

“Look at you, smartypants,” Stukus said.