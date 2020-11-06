Rep. Katko files lawsuit to gain more oversight on absentee ballot count

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Rep. John Katko (R-Camillus) filed a lawsuit asking a judge for oversight over the count of nearly 70,000 absentee ballots in his congressional race against Democratic challenger Dana Balter.

Katko, a Republican, was leading Balter by 55,000 votes by the end of Election Day but will ask for increased oversight of the thousands of absentee and affidavit ballots yet to be counted in the 24th Congressional district race.

Balter is running against Katko, a three-time incumbent, to represent the district in Congress. Katko declared victory over Balter on Tuesday night, when he was leading by about 20 percentage points after all in-person votes from Election Day and the early voting period had been counted. Balter’s campaign, though, issued a statement declining to comment on the status of the election until all absentee votes had been counted.

Katko totaled 155,830 votes after all ballots cast in-person before and on Election Day had been counted. Balter received 100,728 votes, according to New York state’s Board of Elections.

New York state will not start counting absentee ballots until Nov. 9. The number of ballots that Democrats returned in the 24th Congressional District would likely not surpass Katko’s existing lead over Balter.

Katko joins other Democratic and Republican candidates across the region filing similar lawsuits.

Democratic state Senator Rachel May is asking a judge to provide similar oversight in her 53rd District race against Sam Rodgers, a republican.

State Supreme Court Justice Joseph Lamendola will hear Katko’s request. Lamendola, who is also hearing a similar lawsuit by Republican Angi Renna, said he was hesitant to get involved in the election process during a virtual hearing Thursday.

“I’m not inclined to interfere with the Board of Elections process,” he said.

A date or time for Katko’s hearing has yet to be set.