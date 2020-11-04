Redhouse Arts Center honors long-time artists

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

With the coronavirus pandemic affecting the arts world through limiting exhibitions, plays and other artistic displays, the Redhouse Arts Center has proposed a new way to honor artists.

Redhouse Arts Center announced the launch of its new Associate Artist Program on Oct. 20, granting the 2021 season Associate Artist positions to scenic and lighting designer Marie Yokoyama and director, writer and actor Temar Underwood.

Marie Yokoyama is a scenic and lighting designer who has been collaborating with Redhouse since 2013. Courtesy of Redhouse Arts Center

Advertisement

Both artists have collaborated with the Redhouse Arts Center for many years, and the honorary positions established through the new program aim to demonstrate the appreciation Redhouse has for the artists.

“They donate a lot of their time, and we just wanted to sort of recognize them as artists that are important to us at the theater,” said Hunter Foster, artistic director at Redhouse. “It’s more of an honorary sort of title to say thank you for the work that you’ve done for us in the past and we hope that you continue to work with us in the future.”

They donate a lot of their time, and we just wanted to sort of recognize them as artists that are important to us at the theater. Hunter Foster, Redhouse Artistic Director.

Since 2013, Yokoyama has been collaborating with Redhouse on lighting design and recently set design on many projects such as the play “God of Carnage.” For Yokoyama, Redhouse has provided her with a professional platform allowing for creativity.

“It is a space that allows you to test new ideas,” Yokoyama said. “And they actually encourage you to try new things there, which is very rare for theater companies or any company that is willing to take the risk … as a company that is really motivated and problem-solving,” Yokoyama said.

This appreciation is significant to both artists as it provides them with a sense of belonging and encouragement, Yokoyama and Underwood said.

Underwood, who has worked with Redhouse over the course of almost 10 years, has participated in many theatrical productions of Redhouse through performing and directing.

Writer and director Temar Underwood has worked with Redhouse for almost 10 years. Courtesy of Redhouse Arts Center

“(It is) gratifying that they have sort of certified my contribution to the growth and development of the company,” Underwood said. “They certified that I have made positive contributions, and so that that’s really fulfilling.”

Being granted the position of Associate Artist also provides new professional opportunities to the artists. Underwood and Yokoyama said these positions have been proven to be helpful for them in job prospects, especially in interviews as employers value these titles as a way to evaluate candidates.

Since these positions can open new doors for artists by officially recognizing their contribution and talent, they are also tools for new artists who are looking for occupational opportunity, Foster said. Redhouse hopes to expand this program to include more and more artists in the younger generation.

“Part of what we need to do is we need to nurture and help the next generation of artists. That should be our mission across the board,” Foster said. “That should be why we exist because it’s a long road to be a successful artist and make a living on their own.”