Passenger on Centro bus route to and from SU tests positive for COVID-19
Emily Steinberger l Photo Editor
The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.
A passenger who rode a Centro bus route to and from Syracuse University tested positive for the coronavirus, potentially exposing other riders, the Onondaga County Health Department confirmed Sunday.
Anyone who rode the SU/Nob Hill 240 route between 8:16 a.m. and 8:40 a.m. on Nov. 4 or 5 should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms, the health department said in a press release. Health department investigators are working to identify anyone the rider came in close contact with and will reach out to them.
The potential exposures come amid a sharp rise in cases of the virus in the county. County Executive Ryan McMahon confirmed 107 new cases of the virus on Sunday and two deaths.
Published on November 9, 2020 at 11:10 am
Contact Michael: msessa@syr.edu | @MichaelSessa3