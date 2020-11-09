Passenger on Centro bus route to and from SU tests positive for COVID-19

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

A passenger who rode a Centro bus route to and from Syracuse University tested positive for the coronavirus, potentially exposing other riders, the Onondaga County Health Department confirmed Sunday.

Anyone who rode the SU/Nob Hill 240 route between 8:16 a.m. and 8:40 a.m. on Nov. 4 or 5 should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms, the health department said in a press release. Health department investigators are working to identify anyone the rider came in close contact with and will reach out to them.

The potential exposures come amid a sharp rise in cases of the virus in the county. County Executive Ryan McMahon confirmed 107 new cases of the virus on Sunday and two deaths.