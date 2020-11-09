Parts of Onondaga County labeled as COVID-19 precautionary ‘yellow zones’

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

New York state has designated parts of Onondaga County as precautionary zones on its coronavirus hotspot watchlist, Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters on a conference call Monday.

Precautionary microcluster “yellow zones” such as Onondaga County must limit non-essential gatherings held both indoors and outdoors to 25 people or fewer. Non-essential businesses may remain open, but bars and restaurants can’t stay open past midnight.

Cuomo’s order comes as Onondaga County continues to confirm record-high COVID-19 cases. The county confirmed 139 cases on Friday and 95 cases on Saturday, according to New York state’s COVID-19 dashboard. Parts of Monroe and Erie counties are also designated as yellow zones under the governor’s order.

“The fall season has brought the expected increase in COVID that scientists predicted,” Cuomo said. “The best you can do is manage the increase.”

Schools may remain open if they mandate weekly testing for students and employees. It is unclear how this order may impact Syracuse University, which has just announced it will move classes online for the remainder of the semester beginning Nov. 16. The state will make more testing available for schools in microcluster zones, Cuomo said.

Restaurants must limit seating to a maximum of four people per table, Cuomo said. Houses of worship can continue operating at 50% capacity.

“The microcluster approach works,” Cuomo said. “Do more testing, more targeting. As soon as you see any increase, be more aggressive.”