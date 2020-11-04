Opponent preview: Here’s what you need to know about Boston College

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse (1-6, 1-5 Atlantic Coast) hosts rival Boston College (4-3, 3-3) at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the Carrier Dome. The Orange have lost four consecutive games, three at home, all by 14 or more points. Both the Orange and the Eagles have played No. 1 Clemson in the last two weeks, and both faded away in the second half, allowing the Tigers to pull away.

Head coach Dino Babers didn’t commit to a starting quarterback during his press conference Monday, though Rex Culpepper has struggled in recent weeks with turnovers and his backup JaCobian Morgan shined in the final moments of last Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Eagles prior to their matchup in the Dome on Saturday.

All-Time Series: Syracuse leads, 31-21

Advertisement

Last time they played: Boston College 58, Syracuse 27

Boston College came to the Carrier Dome in November 2019 and steamrolled its way to a blowout victory, which resulted in the firing of SU defensive coordinator Brian Ward following the loss. The Eagles ran for 496 yards in the victory and scored 44 first-half points. Boston College posted 34 points in the second quarter alone, and the Orange’s offense was unable to keep up. Running backs AJ Dillon and David Bailey totaled 51 carries and 418 yards on the ground as the Eagles only attempted 10 passes in the victory. Quarterback Tommy DeVito threw for three touchdowns and no interceptions, but it was far too little to mount a comeback.

The Boston College report:

Looking at the advanced metrics for BC, the Eagles rank seventh in the ACC in predicted points added on offense, and ninth in the ACC in defense. Their rushing attack has not been nearly as effective in the 2020 season so far, ranking fifth worst in rushing success rate and third worst in rushing explosiveness. The Orange are below BC in both of those categories, though. The Eagles have been much more effective through the air, as they rank third best in passing success rate. They’re not an offense that typically relies on the big play, but quarterback Phil Jurkovec has shined for BC on offense, tossing 14 touchdowns in the opening seven games of the season.

Katelyn Marcy | Digital Design Director

How Syracuse beats BC: Force turnovers

Syracuse’s 2020 offense has shown an ability to sustain long scoring drives without the benefit of turnovers and short fields. With Culpepper at quarterback, they’ve struggled even more. When the Orange aren’t making big plays, it’s very hard to see how they’ll move the ball and score. That’s where the turnovers come in. SU’s defense has buoyed the offense all season, and that will need to continue with two or three turnovers if the Orange want to pull off an upset.



Stat to know: 2.36

Boston College ranks second in defensive line yards in the ACC, meaning their defensive line is difficult to rush against. The Orange may struggle to establish the run in this one and will need to turn to Culpepper and the passing game to generate offense.

Betting odds: Boston College -14 (Draftkings Sportsbook)

Player to watch: David Bailey, running back, No. 26

Orange fans will remember Bailey from his star performance in the Dome last season. He’s back for the Eagles this year as the lead back but hasn’t replicated the same success. Bailey is averaging 3.5 yards per rush in conference games this season, and has had only one touchdown run through seven games.

Syracuse will need to bottle up the BC running game, as the Orange have had a few games this season where they have been overwhelmed in the trenches and worn down by the game’s end. The Orange can stay in this game if they corral Bailey.