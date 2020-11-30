Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon quarantines after COVID-19 exposure

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is in quarantine at his home after he was exposed to COVID-19, McMahon announced at a virtual press conference Monday.

McMahon was exposed to a family member who tested positive for COVID-19 and has since tested negative, he said. It is unclear when the exposure took place and how long McMahon will quarantine.

“The safe thing to do to stop any potential spread is for me to stay home for a couple more days,” McMahon said. “It’s been a tough, busy week.”

McMahon’s exposure to the virus comes as coronavirus cases in Onondaga County and across the country continue to surge. The county confirmed 235 new cases of the virus Sunday.

The number of county residents entering hospitals continues to increase, and hospitals could become overwhelmed, McMahon said. The county reported 145 hospitalizations Monday.

The county also reported a 4.6% seven-day positivity rate Monday, a rate which McMahon said can be attributed to fewer tests being conducted over Thanksgiving weekend.

McMahon said he is concerned that cases of the virus will continue to increase because of Thanksgiving and Black Friday, he said. The current uptick in cases is in part the result of small gatherings, he said.

“The reality is people are getting sick,” McMahon said. “That’s why we need to modify our social behavior.”