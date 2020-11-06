Onondaga County confirms 149 COVID-19 cases, highest single-day record

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Onondaga County confirmed 149 new coronavirus cases today, the highest number it’s seen since the pandemic began, County Executive Ryan McMahon announced.

The new record comes amid a recent uptick of cases in the area. This is the third time the county has reached a record number of COVID-19 cases in the past ten days. It previously reported 99 new cases on Oct. 30.

In the past week, out of every 50 coronavirus tests the county has conducted, one has come back positive, McMahon said. The average number of new cases a day has been about 83 for the past week.

The county also reached a record for the amount of local hospital admissions. There were 42 patients in the hospital for COVID-19 as of Thursday, Syracuse.com reported.

Syracuse University has also seen a recent increase in cases. The university reported 11 new COVID-19 cases yesterday and 98 cases since the start of the most recent New York state-mandated reporting period––the closest it has come to shifting classes online since the start of the fall semester.