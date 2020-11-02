The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently released his draft plan for vaccinating New Yorkers for the coronavirus. He admitted in a call with reporters, “I believe this is going to be the hardest operational challenge that we’ve faced since COVID began.” These are unsettling words to hear. Maybe the task wouldn’t be such a challenge if his plan was better.

The governor has taken a strong stance on COVID-19 procedures and, for the most part, his work should be applauded. His plans have flattened the curve of infections and have doubtlessly saved lives. He’s frequently been contrasted against President Donald Trump, who Cuomo frequently attacks for lacking leadership during the pandemic.

Cuomo’s recent vaccination plan looks great on paper, but the follow-through could be extremely long and sloppy. The plan, released on Oct. 18, consists of vaccinating New Yorkers in five phases organized by how at-risk people are for dying of COVID-19, similar to the state’s reopening plan. The first group to be vaccinated would be health care workers, as well as the employees and most at-risk patients of long-term care facilities. The last group would be children and healthy adults.

But his rhetoric around recovery hasn’t always been confident. When SUNY Oneonta closed for two weeks due to COVID-19, Cuomo said “he can’t guarantee that it will be the only school that has to close.” A few days later, SUNY Oneonta shut down for the semester and sent all of its students home.

Cuomo’s uncertainty to reporters is bewildering, given that his draft plan starts with a quote from him that states, “What do we want to accomplish in New York? We should have the best vaccination program in the United States of America.” It’s great to aim for the best possible solution, but Cuomo is switching between being overly confident and overly unsure. This creates a confusing dynamic for New Yorkers.

The governor has openly said the vaccination process is a long road. He said in a press conference that, “the vaccine period is not when they announce the vaccine,” meaning that it will take a very long time for the majority of Americans to be vaccinated even if the vaccine comes out in January.

Unlike some of the other COVID-19 plans, we have had plenty of time to prepare, and we may have a few more months before a vaccine is ready. This gives ample time to create a plan that leaders and their constituents can be confident in. Hopefully Cuomo’s draft plan will stay a draft, and it can soon be clarified and amended to ensure all New Yorkers have quick and easy access to a COVID-19 vaccination.

Micaela Warren is a freshman communication and rhetorical studies major. Her column appears bi-weekly. She can be reached at mgwarren@syr.edu.