‘Music and Message’ concert explores beauty and brokenness

Four members of the Hendricks Chapel Choir began their rendition of Syracuse University’s alma mater. The four were socially distanced and gowned in deep blue robes, but their voices blended from behind their masks.

The quartet was a part of “Music and Message,” a weekly series held by Hendricks Chapel on Sundays from 4-5 p.m. Livestreamed on Zoom, this week’s installment was a special program for Orange Central, SU’s annual alumni celebration, and featured performances of words and songs by students and alumni.

Dean of Hendricks Chapel Brian Konkol began the program with welcoming remarks and a reminder of the series’ theme. Chosen for its importance “in the midst of unprecedented times,” the theme was “Beauty/Brokenness.” To Konkol, this means acknowledging how beauty can be seen in brokenness, and how things often are seen as beautiful can be broken, too.

“By exploring such paradox, we explore the role of joy, grief, celebration, and sorrow within the human experience,” Konkol said.

Following Konkol’s welcome, SU senior Megan Wilcox stepped up to the microphone to sing “Life is but a Dream” by composer Adam Guettel. She took deep breaths through her floral mask as she belted out the tune. Accompanying pianist and university organist Anne Laver stayed on stage as the program’s second soloist, Ian Purcell, replaced Wilcox.

Purcell, an SU freshman, performed the song “Neverland” from the Broadway musical “Finding Neverland.” The camera panned from Purcell to Laver on piano, who bobbed her head to the music as her fingers scaled the keys. Purcell dipped his head slightly to bow as the piano music drifted to an end.

Ian Purcell performed “Neverland” from the Broadway musical “Finding Neverland” on Sunday. Courtesy of Grace Krichbaum

Returning to the stage once more, Konkol made remarks regarding the “Beauty/Brokenness” theme of the program series. He said that life and society have been complicated, especially this year. People cannot be perfect and should live in service “to our common good,” he said.

“Brokenness is only one side of a more complex and complete coin,” Konkol said. “We do make mistakes, but we ourselves are not a mistake.”

His words followed into a short speech from Jessie Mueller, a Tony award-winning Broadway performer who graduated from SU in 2005. Throughout her talk, Mueller leaned into the camera to speak to her audience.

We need the feelers to feel for us to assure us of our beauty and to point out our brokenness." cite="Jessie Mueller, Tony award-winning Broadway performer and alumni.

Mueller explained how she had time to think about the purpose of her voice in the industry as the pandemic shut down Broadway theaters.

“People are looking to artists because sometimes it’s all too much,” Mueller said. “We need the feelers to feel for us to assure us of our beauty and to point out our brokenness.”

SU alumna Leslie DiNicola then performed her song “In Search of Love.” DiNicola sang remotely in a studio and was accompanied by an acoustic guitar player. Throughout her performance, DiNicola’s voice chimed out high notes through a microphone.

The Hendricks Chapel Choir brought the program full circle, returning to their same socially distanced positions to perform “The Lord Bless You and Keep You” by Peter Lutkin. Starting quietly and calmly, the choir gradually built their voices, adding harmonies until their voices were at their strongest.