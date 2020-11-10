Man yells anti-LGBTQ comment at Syracuse University students on Walnut Place

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

A man yelled anti-LGBTQ comments at two women students while driving on Walnut Place on Nov. 4, Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety stated Tuesday.

The man, who was driving a red SUV with a roof rack, never stopped the vehicle and drove off after the incident, DPS stated in a bias incident report.

DPS officers have met with the two students involved in the incident. The department is reviewing evidence in the case, including security camera footage.

This is the second bias incident reported at SU this semester. In September, a student worker in Day Hall discovered an anti-Black slur written on a package delivered to the building.