Man in critical condition after shooting near University Neighborhood

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

A man is in critical condition after being shot near the University Neighborhood on Tuesday evening, the Syracuse Police Department said.

Officers responded to a shooting at 104 Judson St. at around 8:17 p.m. on Tuesday, said Sgt. Matt Malinowski, a spokesperson for SPD. Upon arrival, officers found a 23-year-old man who had shot in the midsection.

The victim was transported to Upstate University Hospital in critical condition, and an investigation into the shooting is active and ongoing, Malinowski said.

The shooting is the third to occur near the University Neighborhood in the past 30 days.

Advertisement

Two men in the area died after being shot on Oct. 23. Stephen Phelps-Martans, 37, was shot on the 300 block of Westcott Street and Hakeem Phillips, 31, was shot on the 2000 block of East Fayette Street. The locations of the two shootings were a 10 minute walk apart.

Both men were transported in serious condition to Upstate University Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.