At least 2 local races too close to call, absentee ballots could decide

At least two races in Onondaga County could be decided by absentee ballots, according to the county’s board of elections.

Absentee ballots will likely be the deciding factor in the race for New York’s 50th Senate District and 127th Assembly District, Dustin Czarny, Democratic commissioner of the county’s Board of Election, announced via Twitter on Tuesday night.

Republican candidate Mark Venesky leads the Assembly race with more than 29,500 ballots cast in-person on Election Day or during the early voting period. Democratic candidate Albert Stirpe had 28,527 votes as of Tuesday night. In the Senate race, Republican Angi Renna leads with 63,299 votes while Democrat John Mannion has 56,071 votes.

In the Assembly race, there are 18,456 absentee ballots, 8,318 of which are from Democratic voters and 4,426 from Republican voters. The remaining 5,709 absentee votes are affiliated with third-party or independent voters.

The 35,111 absentee ballots for the Senate race consist of 15,927 Democratic voters and 8,638 Republican voters, according to the county board of elections. The additional 10,546 absentee ballots are from third-party or independent voters.

The 53rd Senate District race is also close, with incumbent State Sen. Rachel May (D-Syracuse) holding a slight lead over Republican candidate Sam Rodgers. May has 46,794 votes cast in-person ahead of or on Election Day while Rodgers has 46,658 votes. The 18,964 absentee ballots in the race are primarily from Democratic voters, Czarny said.

There are 10,641 absentee ballots from Democratic voters, 3,329 from Republican voters and 4,994 from third-party and independent voters.

In the race for New York’s 24th Congressional District, incumbent Rep. John Katko (R-Camillus) declared victory over Democratic candidate Dana Balter after leading by over 55,000 votes cast in-person before and on Election Day. Of the 53,000 absentee ballots in Onondaga County, slightly over 33,000 are from Democratic voters, while Republicans returned about 16,600, according to Syracuse.com. Even if all the Democratic voters cast their ballots for Balter, Katko would still lead the race.

The county will not begin counting absentee ballots until Nov. 9. In New York state, absentee ballots postmarked before Election Day and received by Nov. 10 will be counted.