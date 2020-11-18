Lawsuit filed over golf cart crash at Drumlins Country Club, owned by SU

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

A man is suing Syracuse University and Drumlins Country Club after a golf cart crash left him seriously injured.

The country club, which maintains a golf course, is owned and operated by SU. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in New York state’s Supreme Court in Onondaga County, alleges that Drumlins and the university were negligent and allowed an employee to recklessly drive a golf cart.

The man bringing the suit, who was also driving a golf cart at the time of the crash, is asking for monetary compensation.

SU did not respond to a request for comment.

The suit alleges that the golf cart crash, which occurred in May, was the employee’s fault.

The crash occurred “wholly and solely as a result of the negligent, careless and reckless” behavior of the employee because he was not properly trained or supervised, the suit alleges.

The university has not filed a response to the lawsuit yet.