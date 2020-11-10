Kiara Lewis named to 2021 watch list for top shooting guard in nation

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

A day after Tiana Mangakahia was named to a watch list for the nation’s top point guard, teammate Kiara Lewis was one of 20 players on the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award watch list — given to the nation’s best shooting guard.

Last season, with Mangakahia sitting out to undergo breast cancer treatment, Lewis led the Orange in scoring as a point guard, averaging 17.3 points per game. She also started all 31 games while averaging a team-high 37 minutes per contest. Before the 2019-20 season, Lewis had not started a game under head coach Quentin Hillsman. Earlier today, she was also named a preseason All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection, alongside Mangakahia.

Without Mangakahia, Lewis took over at point guard, dishing out almost five assists per game. After the season, Lewis was named an All-ACC First Team selection at point guard.

Lewis scored a career high 32 points against No. 22 West Virginia in the Florida Sunshine Classic, three days before Christmas last season. After the tournament, Lewis was also named to the All-Tournament team.

With Mangakahia back, Lewis will transition to shooting guard. Last year, as a redshirt junior, Lewis was a two-time National Player of the Week and scored 20 or more points in nine games.

Two seasons ago, after transferring from Ohio State, Lewis shot almost 35% from three. But last season, filling in for Mangakahia, her three point percentage dipped to 27.5%, and her shooting percentage decreased 5% overall. Now a junior and with Mangakahia back, Lewis will likely play more of an off-ball role.