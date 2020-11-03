The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Onondaga County recorded close to 233,000 in-person votes before polls closed on 9p.m. on Election Day, with absentee ballots still eligible through Nov. 10.

The county has received 53,000 absentee ballots already, but will not be able to open them until Nov. 9, according to the Onondaga County Board of Elections. Final election results may not be known for several days.

Here’s where each candidate stands after 100% of in-person ballots were counted in Onondaga County:

Congressional Election:

Rep. John Katko (R-Camilus) led democratic challenger Dana Balter, receiving 54.2% or 94,979 of the county’s votes. Balter received 42.27% or 74,072 in-person votes.

Katko has represented New York’s 24th Congressional District since 2015. He has pushed to find an alternative to the Affordable Care Act but has also opposed efforts to repeal legislation that don’t include a replacement plan. He would be entering his fourth term in office.

Balter was a professor at Syracuse University’s Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs. Balter launched her campaign in 2019 after narrowly losing to Katko by 6% in 2018. Presidential candidate Joe Biden endorsed Balter in August.

Balter supports the Affordable Care Act and various police reform and criminal justice policies, such as demilitarizing police departments, ending mandatory minimum sentence and three strikes laws and ending the use of private prisons and detention centers.

New York State Senate:

State Senator Rachel May (D-Syracuse) is leading the race for New York State Senate with 56% of the votes at the end of Election Night. Her opponent, Republican Sam Rodgers, held nearly 43% of the county’s votes.

May has represented New York’s 53rd District since 2019. May is the chair of the state’s Senate Committee on Aging and the Commission on Rural Resources. She has co-sponsored legislation supporting environmental protection and women’s health care. May also lists increasing funding for public schools and revitalizing Syracuse’s Interstate-81 corridor as priorities on her agenda.

Rodgers is a former SU football team captain who currently works as an assistant district attorney in Madison County. He has said he hopes to prioritize legislation that attracts young professionals to the region, citing central New York’s declining population as a major issue facing the area.

New York State Assembly

Democrat Bill Magnarelli led Republican challenger Ed Weber overwhelmingly with 67.29% of the county’s votes. Weber held 32.62% of votes at the end of the night.

Magnarelli has served in the Assembly since 1999. During his time in office, he supported the Women’s Health and Wellness Act, a women’s health care coverage law, and helped expand an insurance program to provide senior citizens with low-cost prescriptions.

Weber is currently a town councilor and deputy supervisor of Geddes. He is also a former detective of SU’s Department of Public Safety. He planned to repeal the Criminal Justice Bail Reform Act, which eliminated cash bail for those held before trial in New York state, if elected.

Presidential Election:

Joe Biden was leading President Donald Trump at the end of Election night, with 52.9% of the vote while Trump held 44.53%.