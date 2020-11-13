Kamilla Cardoso named to 2021 watch list for best center in the country

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse center Kamilla Cardoso has been named as one of 20 nominees for the 2021 Lisa Leslie Award, given to the best center in the nation. The freshman is yet to appear in-game for the Orange.

The No. 1 center in her recruiting class, Cardoso is also the highest ranked recruit in Syracuse’s program history (No. 5 overall). The 6-foot-7 center grew up in Brazil before moving to the United States for high school. She was a McDonald’s High School All-American at Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Cardoso joins Priscilla Williams in Syracuse’s recruiting class that ranks No. 4 nationally. The two freshmen will look to improve on the Orange’s 16-15 record from last season, the program’s worst finish in over a decade.

Alongside Cardoso, Tiana Mangakahia and Kiara Lewis were both listed on the watch lists for best point guard and best shooting guard, respectively. Syracuse opens its season at No. 23 and is projected to be the third-best team in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Orange’s ACC schedule begins on Dec. 10 with the first of three consecutive road games against Miami. SU currently has 20 conference games scheduled, though head coach Quentin Hillsman expects Syracuse to pick up four or five more nonconference games to round out its schedule.