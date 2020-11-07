The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

J

oe Biden will become the first Syracuse University alumnus to serve as president of the United States.

The former vice president defeated President Donald Trump after obtaining at least 273 electoral votes with victories in battleground states, including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan. Biden graduated from SU’s College of Law in 1968 and has maintained connections with the university throughout his political career.

His running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-California) will be the first woman and the first person of color to serve as vice president.

Advertisement

Biden’s victory came four days after Election Day, as the country waited for several key states to count a massive volume of mail-in ballots. Almost 60 million voters opted to vote by mail in this election after states expanded mail-in and early voting options due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Associated Press, CNN and NBC News have projected Biden as the winner of the 2020 election after he secured a substantial lead in Pennsylvania, winning the state’s 20 electoral votes. AP has also called Arizona and Nevada for Biden, but Georgia, North Carolina and Alaska remain undecided.

The former vice president won despite the Trump campaign filing longshot lawsuits in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia to dispute, without any evidence, the legitimacy of the ballot-counting process. Since Election Day, Trump and his campaign pushed a false narrative claiming that Democrats were “stealing” the election — haphazardly calling for vote counts to continue in some states and to stop in others.

Biden served as a Delaware senator for 36 years before he was elected in 2008 to serve as the 44th vice president alongside former President Barack Obama. He served another term as vice president to Obama in 2012.