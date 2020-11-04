Former County Executive Joanie Mahoney named SUNY-ESF president

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Joanie Mahoney, a Syracuse University alumnus and former Onondaga County executive, will serve as SUNY-ESF’s new president.

The SUNY Board of Trustees approved Mahoney’s appointment in a resolution Wednesday. She joined ESF in 2018 as chief operating officer and currently serves on the university’s senior leadership team. Her appointment as president goes into effect Wednesday.

Mahoney’s salary as president will be $275,000 a year, and her appointment comes with an ESF-owned residence and car.

Mahoney was “the overwhelming choice by various campus and community constituencies,” SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said in a resolution.

During her time at ESF, Mahoney played a key role in the college’s Discovery Challenge initiative, which would provide funding for selected student projects, and helped expand ESF’s partnership with government agencies to tackle environmental issues such as climate change and invasive species, Malatras said in the resolution. She served as county executive for 11 years before coming to ESF.

Mahoney earned her bachelor’s degree from SU’s Whitman School of Management in 1987 and her juris doctor from SU’s College of Law in 1990, according to the resolution. She’s worked as both a private attorney and a criminal prosecutor for Onondaga County’s district attorney’s office.

“During her tenure as county executive, Joanie earned national recognition for her environmentally friendly stewardship,” Malatras said.

Former ESF President Quentin Wheeler resigned in 2018 amid rising conflict with other administrators. The SUNY Board of Trustees didn’t officially launch its search process for a new president until last year.

Mahoney said she looks forward to sharing her plans for ESF in coming days and weeks in an email to ESF students.

“I am grateful to the campus for all the time and effort that went into the search process and humbled by this opportunity to work here with all of you,” Mahoney said in the email. “We know we have work to do, and I’m excited to get started.”

The SUNY Board of Trustees also voted to appoint Dr. Mantosh Dewan as president of Upstate Medical University. Dewan, a psychiatrist, was appointed interim president of the university in 2018. He has worked at Upstate for more than 40 years.

As president, Dewan’s salary will be $610,000, plus a $5,000 monthly housing allowance.

Chancellor Kent Syverud issued a statement Wednesday night on Mahoney’s and Dewan’s appointments.

“I am delighted at the announcement that Joanie Mahoney will be president of SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry and Dr. Mantosh Dewan will be president of SUNY Upstate Medical University,” Syverud said. “I look forward to continuing to work closely with them in the future.”