Indigenous artist uses influences from culture in apparel line

In late elementary school, artist and graphic designer Ikerson Hopper would get in trouble with his teachers for drawing on himself with gel pens. Throughout the rest of his time in school, Hopper only got more interested in art, eventually leading to his career as an artist.

Hopper is an artist from the Onondaga Nation who has been practicing different forms of art, including graphic design and traditional dancing since his childhood, which he attributes to having parents who studied fine arts in college. He also collaborates with ArtistsUntold, an online apparel line that partners with Black and underrepresented artists to promote their work.

“It’s a good opportunity to not only have my work showcased but also to work with a great organization such as themselves, and I’m happy to be a part of that,” Hopper said.

Hopper first discovered graphic design through Native Stitches, a clothing company his mom worked for. His interest in the arts continued throughout high school, and he went on to study graphic design at Adelphi University in Garden City, New York.

Hopper’s artistic skills are not just limited to graphic design. His artistry includes carvings, quillwork and tattoo design, and he likes to broaden his variety of different styles and techniques, he said.

Polynesian and Haudenosaunee artwork inspired Hopper’s drawings and tattoo designs. While living in Hawaii for two and a half years, Hopper picked up on Polynesian designs and patterns.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Hopper spent time working on independent projects in different areas of art, said his girlfriend, Kimberly Veitch.

“As an artist, he’s also an innovator because he’s always trying new things and creating new products that people haven’t necessarily seen or haven’t been able to purchase,” Veitch said. “I think he’s definitely a visionary and innovative artist.”

Now, he's making designs on shoes. Courtesy of Ikerson Hopper

Elements of Hopper’s work come from his life experiences, Veitch said. He often challenges himself to see what he can do.

Along with creating art based on requests from customers, Hopper works with ArtistsUntold. Hopper met Jordan Abdur-Raoof, the founder of ArtistsUntold, through a mutual friend. Abdur-Raoof described Hopper’s work as unique and said that “his stuff sells like wildfire.” ArtistsUntold sells clothing such as sweatshirts and T-shirts with some of Hopper’s designs.

Hopper also has an Instagram account where he shares his work. Lauren McComber, the owner of Lotus + Sage Holistics was scrolling through Instagram when she came across one of his graphic designs that resonated with her: a cornhusk doll wearing regalia with a red hand over her mouth.

McComber loves how Hopper’s work depicts Kahnawá:ke culture and is able to convey emotion. She sees cultural pride in his art pieces and has never come across art quite like his, she said.

“I haven’t come across anyone quite like him in terms of the amount of detail that he does and how precise it is. And yet, how it’s able to convey emotion and stir emotion in the person,” she said.

Hopper’s artistry includes carvings, quillwork and tattoo design. He has even done designs for Syracuse lacrosse player’s gloves.Courtesy of Ikerson Hopper

Hopper is the only artist she has met who is involved in social causes and giving back, as well as building a sense of community, McComber said. She described him as a humble and caring person who has a strong sense of identity.

Hopper made shirts bringing awareness to the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women movement in the United States and Canada and donated a large portion of the sales from the shirts to the Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal.

Hopper’s work connects people within his community to the people outside of it, Veitch said. Veitch is not Indigenous and didn’t know much about Indigenous history and culture for several years, she said.

“It’s so important for all of us who occupy this space to understand the history and the meaning behind these people’s experiences and their culture,” Veitch said “(Hopper) does that in such a great way that he connects people. He has the ability to leave a legacy behind for people not only in his community but people beyond.”