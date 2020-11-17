Gunshots hit vehicle, residence on Meadowbrook Drive and Euclid Ave.

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Gunshots struck both a vehicle and residence Tuesday at the intersection of Meadowbrook Drive and Euclid Avenue, according to the Syracuse Police Department.

Syracuse Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call around 3:43 p.m. Tuesday, said SPD spokesperson Sgt. Matthew Malinowski. There were no injuries reported, Malinowski said.

The investigation is still active and ongoing, Malinowski said.