Gunshots hit vehicle, residence on Meadowbrook Drive and Euclid Ave.

There were no injuries reported.

Gunshots struck both a vehicle and residence Tuesday at the intersection of Meadowbrook Drive and Euclid Avenue, according to the Syracuse Police Department. 

Syracuse Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call around 3:43 p.m. Tuesday, said SPD spokesperson Sgt. Matthew Malinowski. There were no injuries reported, Malinowski said.

The investigation is still active and ongoing, Malinowski said.

