Syracuse University’s campus erupted into cheers on Saturday morning as former Vice President and SU alumnus Joe Biden was projected to become president of the United States. Celebrations unfolded across the country as millions of Americans held each other close, commemorating the end to what has been a distressing four years for marginalized communities in this nation.

But what does Biden’s victory mean, and what comes next?

I don’t know what the future holds. Despite the atrocities of racism, sexism, homophobia and xenophobia throughout President Donald Trump’s term, he still managed to receive over 70 million votes. White women, in particular, voted for Trump at higher rates in 2020 than they did in 2016. Clearly, the issue is not just Trump being in office. He wouldn’t have won in 2016 or have come so close again this year if he didn’t resonate with people.

This election shows that xenophobic attitudes in the U.S. are alive and well. Removing a president does not remove the hatred that he carried or that his supporters continue to preach. Even though Dayquil stopped your sniffles, you still have a cold. The sickness that is racism lives on, with or without Trump residing at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. White supremacy is at the foundation of our country and it needs significant change to be altered in a meaningful way.

Saturday gave me hope for American democracy. For once, it worked. People were angry about the way things were, so they went out and changed them. In this election, 52% of young people voted, compared to 45% in 2016. Americans mobilized, protested, volunteered and donated to make the change they hoped for. Those of us in traditionally blue states made calls to swing states, urging voters to turnout for the better candidate.

Regardless of which side you support, this election is the democratic process in action. If you don’t like the world you see, change it. Fight for it with everything you have. Despite the challenges Trump and his supporters posed throughout the ballot-counting process, election workers continued counting. They worked through the threats, harassment and sleepless nights. It’s deeply disturbing to have such a real threat to democracy sitting in the White House, but it is inspirational to see that threat defeated by the American people.

It makes me emotional to think about the generations of Americans that came before us who fought so hard for this right to democracy. We have made them proud this week. In the face of authoritarianism and anti-democratic officials, people across the country made it clear that democracy will be the victor. That progress will continue to win.

I still don’t know what the future holds. There is so much more to do, to work and to fight for. So much progress is still to come. Before we get back to work, we ought to have a moment to be proud and grateful.

To me, patriotism is a deep love for this country that requires a constant striving for change and progress, as both are possible. James Baldwin told us in “Native Son,” that “I love America more than any other country in the world and, exactly for this reason, I insist on the right to criticize her perpetually.”

I think that sums it up perfectly. On Saturday, I felt that love. Today, I continue to criticize the U.S.

Megan Cooper is a freshman political science and magazine news and digital journalism major. Her column appears bi-weekly. She can be reached at mpcooper@syr.edu.