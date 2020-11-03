The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Election anxiety has reached new heights as voters across the country wait for any indication of who the next president will be. Though an unprecedented number of Americans have already voted, the Federal Election Committee may not be able to verify a winner until weeks after the election.

If the winner of the 2020 presidential election isn’t declared on Tuesday, don’t panic.

Experts have anticipated since the start of the pandemic that there may not be a verified winner on Tuesday. The coronavirus pandemic has put a severe strain on the United States Postal Service and its ability to efficiently deliver mail-in-ballots. Due to the massive increase in mail-in ballots, the time needed to verify the authenticity of every ballot will take more than 24 hours in many states. Election officials have also reduced staff due to the pandemic, meaning it will take longer to process and count votes.

All of these factors will play a role in how quickly a winner is declared. But again, until a winner is verified, don’t panic.

Many people have this misconception that counting votes after Tuesday is irregular and unfair, but votes are always processed and counted well after Election Day. The only difference is that this year, counting votes may take extra weeks instead of extra days.

With these abnormal delays, election anxiety is undoubtedly going to be worse than usual. Two-thirds of people have reported feeling increased stress related to the election, according to a survey from the American Psychological Association. This statistic holds true for college students across the country and at Syracuse University.

Due to this large-scale increase in anxiety, it’s extremely important to find ways to assure yourself and others that everything is going to be okay.

Kristi Andersen, a professor emeritus of political science at SU, understands that election anxiety is real and serious, especially given the current state of affairs in the U.S. But there are some ways students can avoid the worst of it.

“Have faith in the people who are elected and appointed to oversee the voting procedures. 99% of those people want to see people vote and vote safely,” she said. “Be confident that a majority of voting officials want the voting process to go well.”

To further mitigate anxiety, people should expect delays in election results instead of waiting for a clear answer, said Lynn Bufka, a psychologist at the American Psychological Association.

“If watching TV, scanning the news, stresses you out, don’t do it,” Bufka said. “Instead, do something that brings you joy.”

Now that Election Day — or more accurately, election days — are upon us, combating election anxiety is a must. If you’re feeling anxious, remember that no matter who wins, we live in a country where checks and balances protect us from any drastic change at one given time.

Regardless of President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden winning on Tuesday or in two weeks from now, panicking is not going to help anything. Have faith in our democracy and the systems we have in place to protect it.

The election anxiety you’re feeling is valid and unsurprising, as there is a lot at stake. Focus on the things that make you happy and realize that you are not the only person who is anxious about this election. A huge majority is feeling the same way as you.

Nathan Fenningdorf is a sophomore political science major. His column appears bi-weekly. He can be reached at nlfennin@syr.edu.