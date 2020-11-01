From the Editors

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

The Daily Orange’s Opinion section is interested in amplifying students’ perspectives on the 2020 presidential, state and local elections.

We’re asking Syracuse University and SUNY-ESF students to submit 300- to 800-word personal essays about the 2020 election. Personal essays describe your lived experiences and unique points of view.

We want to know how this election and its aftermath is affecting you, as well as what your experience voting was like. College students are the future of this country, and the outcome of Nov. 3 will greatly impact us. When it comes to this election, your voice is important. We want to make sure it’s heard.

If you’d like to submit a piece about your experiences with the 2020 election, you can find the full requirements for personal essay submissions at dailyorange.com/about. If you have additional questions, please contact opinion@dailyorange.com.

Nick Robertson | Editorial Editor

Jewél Jackson | Asst. Editorial Editor

Cori Dill | Asst. Editorial Editor