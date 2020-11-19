Duck: Nick Robertson

When I arrived on campus the fall of my freshman year, the first thing I did was send an email to The Daily Orange asking for a job. I wanted to surround myself with the best student journalists in the country. Hopefully, I learned a thing or two.

Allie: You’re one of my closest friends, and your work ethic is inspiring. I’m always thankful that I’m not the only one to defend Skyline in-house, even though we barely shared 230 (thanks, COVID-19).

Chris Scarglato: An unrelenting, hilarious personality and my best source of stress relief. You always put me back on the right track and have continuously pushed me to be better.

Richard: My favorite Masshole. Always cool-headed and always fun to be around. You’ve taught me more than a thing or two about the digital space, and I can’t be more grateful.

Austin: You have many names: Lamb, the Goat, the Copy King. Your dedication to your work still inspires me and many others, and it keeps me checking the AP Stylebook.

Advertisement

Cori: Your enthusiasm and passion to learn has turned you into a serious editing force. Nobody is more capable or qualified to make Op better, and I’ll always be cheering you on.

Jewél: I’m so glad that you decided to spend your last semester with me and the rest of The D.O. staff. I know your expertise saved me countless times and drastically improved Op. I can’t wait until I can tell my friends that I got to work with you.

Sessa: It all started because of you. You gave me the freedom to write what I wanted, and it let me gain confidence in my work and myself.

Haley and Leffert: You believed in me, and your guidance gave me the confidence to lead. I can never say thank you enough.

Emily: Your smile and attitude always brightens up a room. You make 230 a happier place, every night.

Gabe: You’ve taught me a lot and have no idea. Your guidance on editorial initiatives and long-term goals has really changed me, and the publication, for the better.



Casey and Emma: Always there with a plan (and a bottle of sanitizer). You’ve overcome unthinkable challenges and have always ended up pointing me in the right direction.