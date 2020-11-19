Duck: Lizzie Kauma

I was terrified the first time I walked into The Daily Orange. I stood outside of 744 Ostrom Ave. and took a few deep breaths before I could gather up the courage to open the door. Now several semesters later, I am so glad I did.

Kevin: Your warmth was more appreciated than you know.

Amy: Thank you for your endless patience and amazing episode titles when I wandered into Pulp during production. I miss chatting with you and our class with Professor Craig.

Ghael: I can’t thank you enough for taking a chance on me when you got my email all those semesters ago. You are so capable and extraordinarily talented that it is humbling. I know wherever you end up and whatever you end up doing will be fantastic, and I can’t wait to watch you take the world by storm.

Casey Tissue: I have so many fond memories of our little Digital corner, and almost all of them are because of you. You’re a stunningly great videographer and an even more stunningly kindhearted person.

Sarah: If anyone has “main character vibes,” it is you. You manage to somehow be unbelievably cool, incredibly talented and so nice. I want to be you when I grow up.

Maggie: You have so much heart and passion; it astounds me. Your reporting is kind and empathetic but unyielding. You are an amazing journalist, but more than that, you are an amazing person. I can’t wait to see what you do next and cheer you on from the sidelines.

Chris: I can’t thank you enough for how much time and patience you have given to the Podcast section. You are ridiculously well-spoken and so talented; it is a little terrifying. I am genuinely excited to see what you do next. That being said, Sheetz is better than Wawa.

Marnie: As much as I loved Keaton Henson, I now love him that much more because he sparked our friendship. You are one of my favorite people to talk to about anything, from how gross Picasso is to the superiority of the viola. You are also such a fantastic reporter — like, holy cow! I look forward to reading everything you write and can’t wait to see what happens when you turn your immeasurable talents towards podcasting.

Gaurav: While I didn’t work with you directly at The D.O., you are still one of my favorite people from The D.O., so I had to mention you. One of the best things about Sunday meetings last semester was catching up with you before they started.

Mandy: I respect you so much! You are so kind, and you have this quiet dignity and grace that is so rare. I’ve loved getting to know you over late night cups of tea and movie nights. 826 Sumner is just a house, but I think we made it a home.

Casey Darnell: You are a powerhouse of a person and an incredible editor. While I truly treasure all the memories of us laughing over funny pronunciations or arguing about the nicheness of The Daily Orange Podcast, I can never express how much your faith in me meant, and still means, to me. It drove me to think more critically, edit more carefully and work more passionately, and for that I can’t be grateful enough. I can’t imagine someone who works harder than you, and The D.O. is so lucky that you are the editor-in-chief.

Skyler: I appreciate you so much. Beyond being amazing at what you do, you are such a force of positivity. Even though we only interacted virtually, you somehow managed to bring such a brightness to my day all the way from California.

Crane: It has been an incredible experience working on the Sportscast with you! I was constantly impressed with your work ethic and skills as an editor. While the Sportscast channel reached its data limit on Crane abuse quite early (thanks, KJ), we didn’t get close to our data limit on expressing gratitude for the amazing work you did.

Luca: I am glad you joined the Podcast team last semester. Your dedication and work ethic have always been so impressive, and the Podcast section has benefited from it many times over. It has been a privilege to work and learn from you!

Kiley, Adam, Abby, Katherine: You guys are the true superheroes of my world! You’ve handled every challenge I have thrown at you and have impressed me every time. It was such a privilege to work with such talented producers, and I am so excited to see what you guys do next!

KJ: I didn’t know what to expect from the revamp of The D.O. Sportscast, but after our first meeting, I knew it would be a success. Working with you on the Sportscast has taught me so much, and I am grateful for all of it. You’ve been a steadfast friend and confidant and have often shown me more grace than I deserve. While I’m sad your admittedly impressive title pitch streak (see, I called it impressive) will soon be over, I am excited for what’s to come.

Moriah: You have been on this crazy journey with me the longest, and I can’t thank you enough for keeping me afloat during the chaos. Your dedication, kindness and patience has been both my rock and a source of personal inspiration. I can only hope to one day be as eloquent as you. I am so excited to see what you do with the Podcast section next semester. It is going to be fantastic because, with you at the helm, it couldn’t be anything else. I hope you are prepared to receive gushing texts every Tuesday after I finish listening to the podcasts.