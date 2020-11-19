Duck: Christopher Cicchiello

My time at The Daily Orange has been defined by not knowing things. I didn’t know we had a newsletter until the end of my time in-house. A few weeks later, I famously (or infamously) said that Haley Robertson was (checks notes) managing editor. I had no idea we had a masthead for far too long. After two semesters, I still don’t know how to brainstorm a fitting MAC.

For all of this naïveté, I was awarded “Most Naive,” my crowning achievement during my time with The D.O. Along the way, there have been numerous people that have shaped my time at both 744 and 230 and helped me learn just a bit more about this industry.

This semester, I was supposed to be feature editor, but the coronavirus pandemic made my longtime dream of leading the section impossible. I was devastated that my time immersed in The D.O. would be cut short. I could have been bitter thinking about what could have been, but I am so thankful for the time I was granted, seeing that a health scare in 2019 almost derailed my entire college career. So, for all of those who let me be a part of this team of incredible thinkers, innovators and all-around great people, all I can say is thank you.

In an effort to think back on D.O. memories I combed through Slack messages. And, since my best memories are connected to music, I took the liberty to attach a song to each of you.

Haley: (“Wagon Wheel” — Darius Rucker) If it weren’t for you, I’d still be writing “from painting to sculptures.” As my Newhouse peer advisor, you welcomed me as a writer into The D.O. in my first week on campus. Your passion was so evident, and I always tried to emulate that myself during reads and dance numbers at D.O. parties. It was an honor to work in-house while you were (checks notes again) EIC. During your time, I noticed you always made new staff feel essential to the engine of The D.O. One of the highlights was brainstorming MACs for the Nutmobile piece. I am still bitter that “Peanut pushers” didn’t make the cut. If The D.O. Band ever takes off, I’d gladly be the manager.

Diana: (Normani — you know the song) Your energy was infectious in the best way possible. As a copy editor, the best part was having the opportunity to sit back and just take everything in. When I was a first-semester sophomore still trying to find my way, the Pulp section was my first family, which I credit to your leadership. You pushed me to move beyond my passion for music writing and, because of that, I was able to write some of my favorite pieces, including the “RBG” one. The Power of Pulp is like no other section. PERIODT!

Amy: (“American Boy” — Estelle, Kanye West) How many times did I ask you where you were going to be interning throughout the year while we sat across from each other at the wobbly table? The Wall Street Journal, right? I’m so glad you accepted the role of feature editor because it allowed us to become friends. Late night rants became a much-needed norm. With both editorial and digital experience, I never doubted your vision. When you selected me for feature editor, all I could think of is the legacy of great editors that came before me. If there’s anyone that could single-handedly run a newspaper, it would be you. Also, I think it goes without saying that you will go down in D.O. history as hosting some of the best parties, including your “Nightmare on Ackerman Ave.” Now, being in Newhouse NYC together has been fun, especially seeing the work you’re doing with The Wall Street Journal.

Mandy: (Fleetwood MAC) Yes, this was my poor attempt at a MAC song pun. In a room full of loud personalities, I admired the way that you let your articles speak for themselves. Working alongside you for two semesters was a pleasure and, in my absence, you more than filled the role of feature (culture) editor. You led the team through a pandemic! The last editor who can say that was the one in 1918, and I don’t believe there was a features section then. Throughout your time, nothing stood in your way, and you made it all look easy. I know that one day — and not too far in the future — the name Mandy Kraynak will be atop the masthead of a leading magazine.

Aro: (“The Gambler” — Kenny Rogers) I still don’t know if I believe that you are a pool shark playing billiards in smoke-filled halls, but if you say so. I wish we had more time together in the house because you have such a great sense of humor. Whenever you were laughing, all of 744 was laughing, too (or rolling their eyes). Also, who would have thought we would have a co-byline about theater?

Louis, Chris S., Gavi: (“Funny Thing” — Thundercat) Although I wasn’t able to be feature editor, know that I read every single article that came out of the section this semester. I’m so happy to hear you are all returning in the spring, and I can’t wait to see the excellent work you continue to churn out!

The Ark: Thank you for giving me an inside glimpse into the underground music scene of SU that is like nothing I’ve ever experienced.

Gabe: (“Have You Ever Seen the Rain” — Creedence Clearwater Revival) I’ll never forget when you belted out the chorus to this song throughout the semester.

Billman: (“Dancing in the Moonlight” — Toploader) I’m convinced you and Corey are inseparable. Also, thanks for bailing me out and giving me a ride back from South Campus after Juice Jam. It was definitely your photos — not my words — that gave me my first front page story mention and Pulp spread.

Anna H.: (“Party in the U.S.A.” — Miley Cyrus) Hi Gillian’s roommate! There was never a better person to organize D.O. formal. Your PUP food study is the stuff of house lore.

Sam O.G.: (“Dancing Queen” — ABBA) The first time I went to sit at the long tables in Food.com with the D.O. crew, you made me feel welcome. And thereafter, I appreciated the advice you had for me, as well as the willingness to share FOI tips.

Sessa: (“MICHUUL” — Duckwrth) Where there’s news that needs to be broken, there’s Sessa. You’re one of the hardest working kids I know. All anyone had to see was you balancing Craig’s class and the #NotAgainSU protests, and they’d realize what a D.O. mainstay you have become.

Sarah Alessandrini: (“All Star” — Smash Mouth) Having 170 articles to your name is a stunning achievement. But 170 well-researched, well-crafted news stories is something else entirely. You are well on your way to a successful journalism career. We unfortunately didn’t work together, but it meant more than you realize when you allowed me to write the piece honoring the late Jerry Stiller.

Sarah Allam, Nabeeha Anwar: (“Say So” — Doja Cat) I still don’t understand how you both produced the eye-catching illustrations that you did, especially on short deadlines at times. Both of you were a pleasure to work with! The Oscars Guide 2020 remains a standout in my mind.

Hipp: (“Take It Easy” — Eagles) I was really looking forward to working alongside you in our respective sections. I was nervous as a sophomore about the responsibilities of copy editor, and you’ve now led the News team in your second year on campus. Your writing proves you have a great command on the topics most heavily impacting the Syracuse community.

Leffert: (“Le Festin” — Ratatouille soundtrack) From everyone in the Pulp staff, we enjoyed watching you microwave your latest frozen dinner.

Katie Getman: (“Hedwig’s Theme” — John Williams) Thank you for always reminding me to do the mini MAC and front-page tease. Best of luck with the Quidditch.

Lizzie Kauma: (No music, only podcasts): My apologies for all of the “ums” and restarts during the recordings when I was on the podcast! I’ve never met someone so passionate about the audio format. Thanks to you, I started listening to podcasts. I’ll be on the lookout for when you host a Slate pod.

Rori: (“Baba O’Reilly” — The Who) Wow, I really hated having that camera pointed at me while you were shooting the documentary. I cannot imagine how funny it was to watch some of the awkward shots of me…please send over footage, much appreciated.

Casey and Emma: (“Put Your Records On” — Corinne Bailey Rae) All summer I wrestled with my decision of staying home, and it was not easy to tell you both that I would be stepping down as feature editor. Your kind words of understanding made the process possible, and I cannot thank you enough for your continued support.

Nick Robertson & Emerman: (“Hey Jude” — The Beatles) Reigniting the debate: The Beatles just ain’t it. That is all.

Ghael: (NBC jingle) Mr. NBC himself, you have helped me in so many critical crossroads. It was you who encouraged me to apply to NBC, and it was you who — after two hours of my probing questions — convinced me to enroll in Newhouse NYC. These are two of my best decisions. You ran The Daily Orange Podcast with such poise, I have no doubt I’ll be tuning into an NBC program with your name on it one day. We’ve both come a long way from COM 101 and 117.

Corey: (C’mon, had to be “King Kunta” — K.Dot) Let it be known that I came up with the idea to include a song with each person prior to reading your duck. It’s fitting that the two music heads had the same idea. Even more fitting that we met while both covering Khalid’s Mayfest concert. Naturally, you had your sh*t together, and I was so concerned about how I would ever make deadline or jockey my way to the front of the crowd. The Photo section is now better off because of your leadership and the immediately recognizable photography style you were known for.

Kevin Camelo: (Also “American Boy”) Even when you had a chipped tooth, you sported a smile. Nothing could get you down, and for that reason, I always enjoyed finding a reason to walk into Digital. Also, you were always so willing to answer any of my frantic tech questions. Both me and my graphic design grade thank you for your patience. I’ll never forget when we were packing up the 744 house and you took a hammer to one of the upstairs walls with such aggression you shocked me, Sam O.G., Diana, Haley and everyone else there.

Allison: (“Piano Man” — Billy Joel) “Redacted, redacted, redacted.” We know who won’t be working at Rolling Stone. While we only shared a semester together, I will always remember you walking into the Pulp room with muddy Air Force 1’s saying, “I have some TEA.” You made me feel welcome and like an insider from the outset. And being part of the Alto Cinco runs was an honor.

Sarah Slavin: (“Casio” — Jungle) One of our first interactions on Slack was me asking if a quote referencing “flip cup on Wednesdays” needed more context. Each night I walked into 744 fully aware that, hours later, I would leave with an iconic Slavin story rivaling “Hey b*tch.” This talent translates seamlessly into your writing, as you manage to track down the best stories. Also peppered into that semester were many hilarious nights where you gave detailed reviews of your own food. Is food writing on the horizon? From one “Walt the Crane” writer to another, thank you for your continued support.

Sydney: (“My Shot” — Lin-Manuel Miranda) Wow, I really missed sitting with you in the Pulp office. I can’t recall a night that you weren’t hyping up Amy and giving us a much-needed boost to get through a night. The party parrot on Slack perfectly captures your personality. I admired your work ethic that never seemed to slow (even when we were slow). You already know I’m so thrilled that you are leading Culture next semester! #FACe

Crane: (“Shout,” — Isley Brothers) It’s fitting that the Isley Brothers wrote this song because you’ve been like a brother to me at Syracuse University. We even look alike, as Professor Gitner once pointed out. No single memory comes to mind when I think of our time at The D.O. together because you’ve been there for almost all of them. When I was proud of my eight articles, you were clocking in a staggering 60, a feat that kept pushing me to achieve my full potential. Thanks to you, I now know the intricacies of Buffalo and what beef on weck is. All I can say is, you’re going to be the Steve Kornacki of sports journalism, and I can’t wait to read every story you publish. We’ve got another year together, which means more late night phone calls, music recommendations, advice and inside jokes.

KJ: (“Up” — Earthgang) I met the big, bad KJ in all his inebriated glory during my first D.O. party and was relieved that I survived the encounter. You and Kennedy accosted me, demanding I reveal my favorite music group of all time. “The Eagles” I said, unsure if I had said the right thing to end this impromptu rite of passage. Almost a year-and-a-half later, I truly cannot think of my time in-house without thinking of your mentorship. Were you Yoda or Emperor Palpatine? Sometimes I think the latter, considering the sideways glances I’d receive when I went up to the Sports room to talk with you late at night. You were one of the people who gave me confidence in my writing early on. I slowly felt that I belonged, and you were a big reason behind it. Somewhere along the lines, you went from a mentor to a friend who I still can’t help but look up to. And during my brief stint in Sports, you helped me get my first sports byline. I cherish our 2 a.m. Bird study sessions that inevitably devolved into deep conversations about life.

P.S. It’s C-I-C-C-H-I-E-L-L-O, and The D.O. really needs a poker night. It almost goes without saying, but keep doing amazing things!

Everybody else: (“Send Me on My Way” — Rusted Root) You’d think 2,500 words would be enough to encapsulate my time in The D.O. To those not mentioned explicitly, whether it was a quick conversation during PUP food or Sunday meeting, you were all part of my time in-house. This also goes out to the professors who received second-rate papers because I was too busy writing an article. And to PSP, you can blame D.O. production for my limited activity between the hours of 6 p.m. and midnight Sunday through Wednesday.

Mom, Dad, Aimee: (“September” — Earth, Wind & Fire) You always told me to aspire for the top. Whenever I called at 1 a.m., you were available for a phone call to hear about the latest writer driving me up a wall. Your confidence in me was and remains unwavering, and it has made me a better reporter.