Cuomo: Syracuse schools, businesses may close if COVID-19 cases increase

Parts of Syracuse may transition to an “orange zone” due to rising coronavirus cases, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press briefing Sunday.

A transition to the orange zone would mean closing high-risk businesses such as gyms, reducing gatherings to a maximum of 10 people and limiting outdoor dining to four people at a table.

Schools would also close for days at a time for cleaning and would have the option to either reopen after testing all students or move to remote learning.

Cuomo did not specify which parts of Syracuse are at risk of entering the orange zone. Parts of Onondaga County, including Syracuse, are currently in the yellow zone. Areas in the state’s yellow zone must limit gatherings to 25 people or fewer, and bars and restaurants must close at midnight.

“The rate goes up, there are more restrictions to slow the economy. Rates go up, you overburden the hospital system,” Cuomo said. “Rates go up, people will die.”

Onondaga County reported 213 positive cases of the virus as of Saturday and announced 74 coronavirus-related hospitalizations last week. County officials have said they will increase the county’s testing capacity as a result.

Communities across New York state are seeing differing COVID-19 infection rates, Cuomo said. Regions can avoid moving to the orange zone if COVID-19 numbers go down in the next few days, he said.

“Best I can do is warn people,” Cuomo said. “You can change what you do, and you can change how your community acts.”