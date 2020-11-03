College of Arts and Sciences staff member dies

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Michael Brandt, a staff member at Syracuse University’s College of Arts and Sciences, died late last week.

Brandt, an electronics engineer in the SU chemistry department, died in Massachusetts, where he had stayed to be close with his family during treatment for a separate illness, Karin Ruhlandt, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, said in an email to students and employees in the college.

“Michael leaves a huge hole in our community,” Ruhlandt said.

Brandt had worked at SU for over 35 years and served in various roles in both the physics and chemistry departments.

“Students, staff and faculty remember him as a creative and kind-hearted person, someone with an incredible intellect and wry sense of humor,” she said.

Ruhlandt said Brandt was a “quiet and unassuming person.” Those close to Brandt will also remember him for his musical talent, and he played bass and keyboard in many local bands during his lifetime, she said.

“We have lost a special soul, and I ask you to please join with me in sending our condolences and support to his family, friends, and loved ones.”

Five SU community members, including Brandt and three students, have died since the start of the fall semester.