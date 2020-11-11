Breaking down Syracuse men’s soccer 2021 National Signing Day commits

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse men’s soccer (0-3-2, 0-3-2 Atlantic Coast) announced four players have signed National Letters of Intent to join the Orange in 2021. After a winless 2020 season, head coach Ian McIntyre said in a release that the signees will bolster “some immediate needs of the team.”

The Orange’s roster underwent drastic change heading into this season, losing its top-three scorers from 2019 while bringing in 14 new players — eight of which were freshmen. Throughout the season, McIntyre constantly chopped and changed formations and personnel, noting that without a normal preseason he was still learning about players and where they fit best.

With just four freshmen so far in SU’s 2021 class, figured to be joined by a handful of transfers, McIntyre will have greater continuity entering 2021.

“We are delighted to welcome these four outstanding young men to our program,” McIntyre said. “It is a talented initial group that will take tremendous pride in representing Syracuse University.”

Advertisement

Here’s a breakdown of the four recruits.

Oluwaseun Oyegunle

Oyegunle, who goes by “Olu”, continues the pipeline from Canadian club Sigma FC to Syracuse. Current SU players Simon Triantafillou and Hilli Goldhar played at Sigma, while former stars Tajon Buchanan and Chris Nanco also represented the club.

Oyegunle joined Sigma as a 15-year-old after they spotted him at Brampton Soccer Club, an Ontario-based team, Sigma technical director and head coach John Zervos told The Daily Orange. At the time, his natural strength and speed made him a logical fit in their defensive system, Zervos said, but Oyegunle’s ability with the ball was less impressive.

“I don’t want to put him down, but it was almost like he struggled to play the short passes,” Zervos said. “He was decent in the long passing game, I think he was just never taught that way.”

Playing as a left-sided center back or left wingback, Zervos saw significant development in Oyegunle as they worked with him on receiving possession and playing short or medium passes out of defense. Zervos said that Oyegunle was like “a sponge” absorbing information. Initially, there were four or five colleges interested in Oyegunle, but by the time he could speak with programs, that interest expanded significantly, Zervos said.

McIntyre said they had originally planned to enroll Oyegunle at SU this fall before the COVID-19 pandemic scuppered those plans. Instead, he’s continued to train with both Sigma and Forge FC, a Canadian Premier League club which has won back-to-back championships.

“Olu is an athletic defender who will be able to quickly transition to ACC competition,” McIntyre said. “His best soccer is ahead of him and we are delighted to be able to add him to our defensive group.”

Francesco Pagano

Pagano, from Fayetteville-Manlius High School, is the second local player in as many years to join Syracuse’s roster after Liverpool High School product Jeorgio Kocevski was part of its 2020 class. The lone forward in the class, Pagano was prolific for the Hornets in 2019, racking up 18 goals and six assists in just 11 games.

As a result, he was named CNY Player of the Year and New York State Player of the year by United Soccer Coaches, in addition to earning High School All-American honors. Pagano, along with Oyegunie, will arrive at SU in the spring of 2021.

“Cicci is a top talent and a player with an extremely high ceiling,” McIntyre said. “Each year it is our priority to try and keep our best ‘local talent’ home. Cicci is a passionate SU soccer fan who has been around our program for a number of years.”

Aidan Arber

A native of Upper Saddle River, New Jersey, Arber will add some much needed depth to Syracuse’s fullback group. When Syracuse played with a back four this year, both Sondre Norheim, a natural centerback at 6-foot-4, and Simon Triantafillou, who previously played in midfield and right back, were forced into new roles at right and left back, respectively.

The two captains are also both seniors, and while the NCAA’s eligibility relief means both could return in 2021, neither are locks. Arber brings strong pedigree to Syracuse, having previously played for MLS team New York City FC’s academy before his move to the Players Development Academy in New Jersey.

“Aidan is a talented player who fits in perfectly with the way that we play here at Syracuse,” McIntyre said. “He possesses a wonderful work ethic, energy, and enthusiasm to his game that complements our style of play and allows him to play as both a fullback and a wingback in our system.”

Ife Adenuga

Adenuga, from Toronto, will join a crowded Syracuse midfield group that will return starters Amferny Sinclair, Julio Fulcar and Noah Singelmann, while Kocevski, who made several starts in 2020, will also vie for playing time. Adenuga follows a similar path that top-scorer and freshman Deandre Kerr made coming from Toronto FC’s academy.

More recently, Adenuga played for Vaughan Soccer Club, which produced former SU stars Ryan Raposo and Massimo Ferrin. And as McIntyre noted, Adenuga can bring something different to SU’s midfield, which mainly consists of high-energy, ball-winning players in Sinclair and Fulcar.

“Ife is an intelligent, technically gifted midfielder who can dictate the pace of a match and he can make the game look very simple at times,” McIntyre said.