Boeheim details practice adjustments, reacts to 2022 recruiting class

Jim Boeheim, entering his 45th year as Syracuse’s head coach, has never faced a season like this.

Normally, he’d chat with his players up close, but now he maintains at least 10 feet of distance and wears a mask. His staff, team and the managers recently began using wearable technology that monitors close interaction, minimizing risk and streamlining contact tracing. Common opponents like Cornell and Colgate have already canceled their seasons, complicating SU’s non-conference schedule. In accordance with ACC guidelines, Syracuse will test each player three times per week, up from once weekly now.

“This obviously, it concerns everybody and it’s the most difficult thing we’ve had to deal with in our country in my lifetime by quite a lot,” Boeheim said.

With 15 days before Syracuse’s season-opener against Bryant in the Carrier Dome, Boeheim expressed cautious optimism that SU will complete its 27-game schedule. “It’s not going to be easy, but I think it can be done,” he said. In his first press conference in preparation of the 2020-21 season, Boeheim described how his team has adjusted to the COVID-19 pandemic as the virus hits record levels in Onondaga County.

“It’s completely different. I’ve noticed a couple of times in practice, recently more so, that it’s more difficult really, I just don’t think we have quite as much ‘oompf’ in practice because you’re spaced out so much. You have to imagine, if you look at our practice, you don’t see a player next to each other.”

Boeheim said the players spread out in pre-practice warmups. They enter the locker room in groups of four or five instead of all together. There’s no in-person meetings or film sessions. Boeheim and the rest of the coaching staff remain at least 10 feet away from players and wear masks. He said they’ve done less scrimmaging — eight to ten minutes and only zone defense — to reduce physical contact, which is measured by the new contact-tracing technology. They might not even have a team Thanksgiving dinner, Boeheim added.

The point of all this is to reduce the possibility of one positive test affecting the entire team. Boeheim said he wants to prove to local health officials how much intra-squad contact there actually is, because as of now the NCAA would recommend a 14-day quarantine for all players if one contracted the virus.

Iona has already canceled its first four scheduled games because of positive cases, and several Northeast programs, including Seton Hall, UConn and Albany, paused practices on Thursday.

CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein also reported Thursday that all 22 Division I schools in New York have submitted a formal request to the state’s department of health to have travel guidelines and quarantine periods waived for those participating in winter sports.

With travel, Boeheim said SU will try to “bubble” the team as much as it can, limiting potential exposure to transportation, hotels and sites of games. Although Boeheim said an NBA-style bubble would be impossible for college basketball, he pointed at the relative success of the MLB and NFL to play seasons safely. Both leagues have had clusters that caused game cancellations, but continued nonetheless.

“The one thing I’ve learned in my life is you don’t sit still and you don’t give up,” Boeheim said. “You don’t quit. I’m against that 100%. And I see that out there today. I don’t think you give up. I think you try to work through it, you establish protocols, you try to keep yourself healthy, your players healthy. But you don’t sit home. If that’s the answer, I think we’re in trouble as a country. I think we have to find a way to work through this, taking all the precautions we can. Wearing our masks, washing our hands, keeping social distance. But we can’t give up.”

