Biden leads in Onondaga County after polls close

Former Vice President Joe Biden is leading by about 8% against President Donald Trump among voters in Onondaga County.

Biden is leading Trump with about 53% of the vote in Onondaga County, based on the in-person ballots cast in the county on Election Day and during the early voting period. Trump has 45% of the votes, according to the Onondaga County Board of Elections.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning and closed at 9 p.m. While Onondaga County is reporting 100% of in-person votes, there are nearly 53,000 absentee ballots that will not be counted until Nov. 9.

Biden served as a Delaware senator for 36 years before he was elected in 2008 to serve as vice president alongside former President Barack Obama. He served another term as vice president to Obama in 2012.

A real estate mogul and former reality TV star, Trump became president in 2016 after defeating former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, despite having never held political office.

Third-party and independent candidates took a little over 2% of the in-person vote in Onondaga County.

Syracuse resident Howie Hawkins, the Green Party candidate, currently has 0.73% of votes in Onondaga County while Jo Jorgenson, the Libertarian Party candidate, has 1.13% of the vote. Brock Pierce, who is running as an independent candidate, has 0.37% of the vote.