Beat writers predict Syracuse men’s and women’s basketball’s 2020-21 seasons

Ahead of an unprecedented 2020-21 season, we asked our men’s and women’s basketball beat writers to predict Syracuse’s season record, MVP and X-factor. Here’s what they think will happen:

Men’s Basketball

Andrew Crane

Room for growth

ACC Record: 11-9

MVP: Buddy Boeheim

X-Factor: Quincy Guerrier

It’ll be quite common, and likely accurate, to say that Syracuse’s success in 2020-21 hinges on the immediate impact of Alan Griffin — that’s why he’s the easy pick for MVP. But I’m not sure it’ll end up being the right one. Even if Griffin doesn’t completely fulfill Elijah Hughes’ vacant role, the Orange could still be a double-digit win team in the Atlantic Coast Conference. If that happens, Buddy Boeheim and Quincy Guerrier’s development will headline the Orange’s season.

Boeheim is the type of lights-out shooter who can swing games for Syracuse. He was the seventh-most efficient shooter in the conference last year, and his ACC-leading 262 3-point attempts last year will ensure most of those come from behind the arc. Based on the play of Boeheim, Guerrier and Griffin, I could easily see Syracuse’s win total extending beyond 12. But that’s if it actually ends up playing all 20 conference games and avoids any cancellations due to COVID-19. Until I see how this offense works without Hughes, as well as the actual improvements from Guerrier that everyone’s raving about, 11 it is.



Anthony Dabbundo

One step back, two steps forward

ACC Record: 12-8

MVP: Alan Griffin

X-Factor: Quincy Guerrier

Syracuse enters the 2020 season with COVID-19 as its biggest obstacle and with numerous programs around the country already shutting down due to positive tests. If the season proceeds, the Orange return nearly everyone and should be an above-average ACC team. The team’s offensive success comes down to Alan Griffin’s development from an efficient third option at Illinois to one of the go-to scorers at Syracuse. He’ll need to generate shots, and the Orange will be a tournament team if Griffin is able to make up some of Elijah Hughes’ lost production.

SU’s defense was its biggest problem in 2019-20, and Quincy Guerrier and Kadary Richmond are the two people I expect to improve their defense this year. After an underwhelming freshman year, Guerrier needs to take the next step as the Orange’s top bench option. If Syracuse wants to become one of the conference’s elite, Guerrier’s minutes off the bench will make the difference.

Danny Emerman

Making the leap

ACC Record: 11-9

MVP: Alan Griffin

X-Factor: Joseph Girard III

This team is going to go as far as Alan Griffin takes it. How far the Illinois transfer is able to step into a much larger offensive role will decide whether Syracuse is a bubble team or an ACC contender. It’ll be tough to live up to Elijah Hughes’ superstar 2019-20 season, but if Griffin can come close, and the team can improve at the margins as it should, the Orange will be in good shape.

Joseph Girard III is probably the player I’m most interested in this year, but whether he can take a leap from his strong freshman year by limiting turnovers, becoming a more efficient off-the-bounce shooter and improving defensively will be key. Syracuse has built this team around a Girard-Buddy Boeheim backcourt, a potentially potent offensive duo that might also be unsustainable on defense. Girard has more room for growth, so this year is critical for his development and the long-term outlook of SU’s core.





Women’s Basketball

Roshan Fernandez

Finding a rhythm

ACC Record: 14-4

MVP: Tiana Mangakahia

X-Factor: Kamilla Cardoso

Tiana Mangakahia, the Orange’s all-time leader in assists, is back for her fifth year with Syracuse. Kiara Lewis stepped in as point guard last season to fill in for Mangakahia, and if Lewis and Mangakahia can find a rhythm this season, Syracuse has the potential to become a top-10 team.

SU ranks No. 23 in the AP’s preseason poll and was projected to finish third in the ACC. The Orange’s schedule doesn’t feature Louisville or Notre Dame — who were projected to finish first and second, respectively — until January, allowing the team to settle in. The Orange have the No. 4 recruiting class in the country, and assuming freshmen Kamilla Cardoso and Priscilla Williams mesh with the returning starters, Syracuse has the potential to develop into a dangerous team.

Tim Nolan

Freshmen fever

ACC Record: 15-5

MVP: Tiana Mangakahia

X-Factor: The Freshmen

I’m going to cheat on this X factor answer, and that’s because the entire No. 4 recruiting class in 2020 will be the difference between another good Syracuse team that falters early in the postseason and one that can go far.

First, you’ve got Kamilla Cardoso. At 6-foot-7, she’s the tallest top-5 recruit since Baylor’s Brittney Griner (6-foot-9) in 2009. Griner set a single-season record with blocks (223) as a freshman and took the Lady Bears to the Final Four. You’ve also got Priscilla Williams, another top-10 recruit who figures to back up Tiana Mangakahia and fellow All-ACC guard Kiara Lewis. At 6-foot-2, Williams will be a matchup nightmare off the bench.

Mangakahia is still the best player on the team, and she’ll control the tempo. But having depth at the guard position in Williams and Faith Blackstone, a third ESPNw top-100 recruit, will alleviate Mangakahia’s transition back to her typical 34 minutes per game.

The final fourth of the Orange schedule — which includes home games against No. 5 Louisville and No. 8 NC State and an away game against No. 22 Notre Dame — should tell how deep into March, or April, this team can go.

Thomas Shults

Pieces of the puzzle

ACC Record 15-5

MVP: Tiana Mangakahia

X-Factor: Kamilla Cardoso

With Tiana Mangakahia returning for her fifth year and the team adding two five-star freshmen, Syracuse is in position to compete for an ACC championship. There’s a ton of talent on this roster, as four of last year’s starters return along with sixth-man Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi.

The biggest question is how all of these playmakers gel. Last season, Kiara Lewis took over as the top scorer, averaging over 17 points per game. With Mangakahia returning, Lewis will move to shooting guard. Shouldering less expectations for offensive production should allow Lewis’ shooting percentages to bounce back from career lows. Down low, 6-foot-7 freshman Kamilla Cardoso could quickly become one of the best players in the ACC. The No. 5 recruit in the 2020 class is the tallest player in the conference, and if she lives up to expectations, Syracuse could win its first ACC tournament.