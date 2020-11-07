Babers reflects on Joe Biden, 1st SU alumnus to win presidential election

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

On a historic day for both the United States and for Syracuse University, the Orange played an utterly ordinary game of football.

Two hours before Syracuse kicked off its eighth game of its 2020 season, one in which just about everything has gone wrong for SU, former Vice President Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th U.S. president. Biden, who graduated from SU’s College of Law in 1968, will become the first SU alumnus to serve in the Oval Office.

On the field, freshman JaCobian Morgan played well in his collegiate debut, finishing 19-for-30 for 188 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Syracuse’s (1-7, 1-6 Atlantic Coast) defense held the heavily favored Eagles (5-3, 4-3) to just one touchdown, but BC outlasted the Orange, 16-13. When asked about Biden after the loss, Syracuse head coach Dino Babers said he’s honored to coach at the school where the next U.S. president graduated from.

“I’m very proud, and I’m glad that happened,” Babers said. “I hope I get an opportunity to meet him. I think that would be extremely cool.”

Like many college sports programs around the country, Syracuse became more involved with politics and social activism this summer. SU sat out multiple training camp practices amid concerns of how its opponents planned to handle COVID-19. Syracuse Director of Athletics John Wildhack condemned police brutality and systemic racism during a June press conference and organized a Zoom call with SU athletes to hear their concerns. SU hired Salatha Willis as associate athletic director for diversity, culture and climate.

On the football team, players have replaced the names on their jerseys with phrases supporting racial justice. Morgan wears “Black Lives Matter” on his back. Tyrell Richards wears “We Matter.” Six others, including leading receiver Taj Harris, replaced their name with “Equality.”

Syracuse didn’t practice Tuesday because the NCAA designated Election Day as an off-day for all college athletes. Multiple teams, including men’s basketball and men’s soccer, held 100% voter registration rates for eligible members, and SU Athletics nearly reached 100% across its department.

“I think it was very good that they did that,” redshirt junior cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu said. “Our schedule is so busy, especially when we have practice. People don’t see, just because we have practice, we still have meetings, still have lift. So it was definitely a good thing to give us the day off and let those people that wouldn’t have had time to go vote, go do that.”

Babers said Monday that he voted early the day before, and that “it’s a time we need to hear everybody’s voice.” Syracuse players talked about it during the summer. Sports leagues and athletes at all levels drove voter registration campaigns to encourage turnout. Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James led a voting rights organization that recruited 10,000 poll workers. More Americans voted in 2020 than in any other election.

“It’s an incredible experience for everyone to express their right to vote,” senior punter Nolan Cooney said. “There’s been a huge emphasis in the country this year, no matter who you support or what you do, it’s important that everyone understands that you can make a difference in this country.”

Miles from the fanless Carrier Dome where the Orange’s offense stalled out, demonstrators gathered at Syracuse City Hall to celebrate Biden’s projected win. People danced, waved Black Lives Matter flags and listened to music at the rally.

Outside city hall, where demonstrators have gathered in response to Joe Biden’s presidential win. “Trump isn’t president anymore!” A demonstrator is chanting. pic.twitter.com/t06c8RWwpq — Sarah Alessandrini (@sarahalessan) November 7, 2020

Syracuse’s defeat to Boston College doesn’t mean much for an Orange team playing an already lost season, one where a winning record has been mathematically impossible for a week and virtually unattainable for much longer. By the fourth quarter, Syracuse trailed by one score, but the offense that appeared steady in the first half ran out of steam. Morgan engineered a late scoring drive to make the score 16-13, but BC recovered SU’s desperate onside kick.

Perhaps a Biden presidency could help turn Syracuse’s program around for the future, Babers theorized after the game. Jimmy Carter is the only living president who attended a school (Navy) with an FBS football program, and the Democratic Biden is popular with young, Black voters.

“Not only is it a huge honor, but I think it’s a huge recruiting advantage too,” Babers said. “You go around the country and say, ‘Hey, come to Syracuse. You can be President of the United States.”