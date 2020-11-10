ACC announces Syracuse’s conference schedule for 2020-21 season

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

With just over two weeks before the 2020-21 college basketball season begins, the Atlantic Coast Conference released Syracuse’s conference schedule Tuesday morning. The Orange open with a road game against Boston College, and return to the Carrier Dome 10 days later to face Notre Dame.

SU’s nonconference schedule, which hasn’t been released in full yet, already includes games on Nov. 27 against Bryant, Dec. 8, for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at Rutgers and an undetermined date against Georgetown, according to Jon Rothstein. In the 20-game ACC slate, it’ll face six teams twice — Boston College, Pittsburgh, Louisville, North Carolina, Clemson and NC State. Syracuse will play five total games against the four ACC teams that opened the season ranked inside the AP Top 25 poll.

The NCAA announced on Sept. 16 that teams can play up to 25 games, depending on whether they participate in a multiple-team event, and must complete 13 in order to be eligible for the NCAA Tournament.



Below is SU’s full conference schedule (home games are in bold):

Dec. 12 — at Boston College

Dec. 22 — Notre Dame

Dec. 29/30 — at Wake Forest

Jan. 2 — at North Carolina

Jan. 5/6 — Florida State

Jan. 12/13 — Clemson

Jan. 16 — at Pittsburgh

Jan. 19/20 — Miami

Jan. 23 — Virginia Tech

Jan. 25 — at Virginia

Jan. 31 — NC State

Feb. 2/3 — Louisville

Feb. 6 — at Clemson

Feb. 9/10 — at NC State

Feb. 13 — Pittsburgh

Feb. 16/17 — at Louisville

Feb. 20 — Boston College

Feb. 22 — at Duke

Feb. 27 — at Georgia Tech

March 1 — North Carolina

March 9-13 — ACC tournament (Capital One Arena)