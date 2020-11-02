With 2 All-ACC preseason team selections, SU named ACC’s 3rd-best team

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse women’s basketball is the Atlantic Coast Conference’s third-best team this season, according to preseason polls conducted by head coaches and the Blue Ribbon Panel.

The Orange sit behind Louisville, which finished in first place during the 2019-20 season and was the No. 1 seed during the ACC tournament, as well as NC State.

Fifth-year point guard Tiana Mangakahia and redshirt senior Kiara Lewis were also named preseason All-ACC selections. Mangakahia was sidelined during the 2019-20 season while undergoing breast cancer treatment. She was declared cancer free, and is currently on the watch list for the 2021 Nancy Lieberman Award — given annually to the NCAA’s best point guard.

Mangakahia is Syracuse’s all-time assists leader and led the NCAA in assists and assists per game during 2017-18.

Lewis led SU in scoring last season, averaging 17.6 points per game. She was named an All-ACC first team selection as point guard after starting all 31 games and averaging a team-high 37 minutes per game.

Last season, SU finished eighth of 15 teams with a middling 9-9 conference record. Syracuse defeated No. 9-seed Virginia in the second round of the ACC tournament before falling to No. 1-seed Louisville the following day.

This year, the Orange have added Kamilla Cardoso, a 6-foot-7 center and the highest-ranked recruit in program history. She was named to the conference’s Newcomer Watch List. The Brazilian was an All-American at Hamilton Heights (Tenn.) Christian Academy. She’s joined by five-star recruit and guard Priscilla Williams, and the two helped make up SU’s recruiting class that finished No. 4 in the country.

The Orange are returning everyone but Gabrielle Cooper to their starting lineup, and placed No. 23 in the nation for ESPN’s way-too-early rankings.