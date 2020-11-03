Onondaga County breaks voter turnout record with over 221,000 votes

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Onondaga County has broken its voter turnout record, with over 221,000 ballots cast and a few hours left until polls close.

About 96,900 people have voted at a polling place on Election Day, while 53,369 have submitted mail-in ballots, according to the Onondaga County Board of Elections. About 59,000 people visited polling centers between Oct. 24 and Sunday to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day.

Onondaga County’s previous voter turnout record was set in the 2008 election with 220,000 votes. The county surpassed 200,000 votes at about 4 p.m. on Tuesday, said Dustin Czarny, the Onondaga County Democratic elections commissioner.

We now estimate over 221k voters have voted in @OnondagaCounty. That would be a new modern record for raw turnout,. Congratulations, but lets really make it grow. you have till 9 to get to the polls. Advertisement — Dustin M. Czarny (@DustinCzarny) November 3, 2020

Voting centers across Onondaga County opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday and will remain open until 9 p.m. The county still has the “night time rush,” of voting ahead, Czarny said on Twitter.

The county will begin reporting the results of in-person voting from Election Day and the early voting period at 9 p.m. It will not begin to count absentee ballots until Nov. 9.