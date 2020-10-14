SU Athletics

NCAA grants winter sport athletes additional year of eligibility

Max Freund | Staff Photographer

The NCAA voted to give all winter athletes an additional year of eligibility.

By Skyler RiveraAsst. Digital Editor

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

The NCAA Division I Council has voted to give winter sport athletes an additional year of eligibility. The additional year will be granted regardless of if an athlete plays this winter, according to The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach. Athletes who opt out of the winter season will still be awarded an additional year of eligibility.

Advertisement

Auerbach later explained in a tweet the NCAA determined that although athletes might play a certain amount of games this year, the experience will not be the same as it would be during a normal season. She noted that team schedules will most likely include a decrease in games played.

Last month, the NCAA announced that the college basketball season would be delayed. The 2020 season will begin on Nov. 25 with teams scheduling up to 25 games this season; 13 games are needed to be eligible for the NCAA Tournament.

The decision to grant an additional year of eligibility extends comes after the NCAA granted an extra year for spring and fall sport athletes due to the impact and risk of COVID-19.

Support independent local journalism. Support our nonprofit newsroom.

Comments

Top Stories