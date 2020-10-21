Syracuse AD commits to Dino Babers in 2021 during Syracuse.com interview

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse Director of Athletics John Wildhack calmed speculation on Wednesday that head coach Dino Babers’ job is in jeopardy amid a dismal 1-4 start for the football team.

Babers will coach the Orange in 2021 and will hopefully lead the team “for a long time,” Wildhack said in an interview with Syracuse.com.

The Orange have hit rock bottom in the Babers era after Saturday’s 38-21 loss to Liberty, a team that didn’t fully join the FBS until last year. Injuries and opt-outs due to circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic have decimated a Syracuse squad that went 10-3 two years ago.

“When you look at everything we’ve had to deal with this year, it’s been incredibly challenging. I’m not going to judge the book on Coach Babers solely on this year,” Wildhack said.

Babers reportedly has four years remaining on a contract extension he signed two years ago, and a buyout could cost more than $17 million. Wildhack said he and Babers will meet after the season and evaluate what went wrong, as they do every year.

In his weekly press conference on Monday, the head coach had an ominous message for reporters regarding how he’s feeling about the disappointing product on the field.

“I know there’s better days to come, and hopefully I’m here to get to see all of it,” Babers said.

Based on Wildhack’s comments, Babers’ job appears to be secure. The Orange face off against No. 1 Clemson this weekend.